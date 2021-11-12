Last week's surprise could contribute to this week's task for JMU defense, heading into bout at William & Mary

James Madison, when it stepped out for last Saturday’s game at Bridgeforth Stadium, got a surprise from visiting Campbell.
The Camels’ quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, was hurt early in the season. He hadn’t played since Campbell’s Oct. 2 game at North Alabama.
The Dukes, coach Curt Cignetti said, had been under the impression that Campbell was going to redshirt Williams. Instead, there Williams was, starting for the Camels Saturday.
“That was a little bit of a surprise,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “We weren’t quite ready for that.”
One of the challenges Williams presents is that he is strikingly elusive, able to dodge and dart and extend plays for Campbell. The Big South’s offensive freshman of the year in 2019, Williams was largely kept at bay on the ground against JMU. He was the Camels’ leading rusher, but with 39 yards on 16 carries. However, he also passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the Dukes’ 51-14 win.
For second-ranked JMU, the surprise may prove to be a beneficial tune-up for what’s ahead this Saturday, in a return to Colonial Athletic Association play at William & Mary.
The Tribe (6-3, 4-2 CAA), in part because of the play of mobile freshman quarterback Darius Wilson, are ranked for the first time since 2016 (No. 25 in the Stats Perform FCS poll) and are in the midst of their best season since 2015, when they finished 9-4 overall and 6-2 in CAA play.
William & Mary is in striking distance of the league leaders this year, JMU (8-1, 5-1) and Villanova (7-2, 5-1), heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Zable Stadium, where they’re 3-0 this year.
“They have a lot of speed on offense. But, start with the quarterback,” Cignetti said of the Tribe and Wilson. “You got to contain the quarterback, can’t let him pull the ball, run the outside zone … you can’t let him do that. And, he’s elusive.”
Wilson, a 6-3, 185 pounder, leads all CAA quarterbacks with 318 yards rushing and four touchdowns to this point.
But the Bronx native was held to a net of minus-12 yards on the ground in a 24-3 loss at Delaware last week, and 12 of 24 for 123 yards and an interception through the air.
Asked this week about the keys to containing a mobile quarterback, coming off last Saturday’s experience and heading into this weekend’s, Cignetti said the biggest facet is to keep him within the pocket.
“Not let him get out of the pocket, or shuffle up and out and extend plays,” Cignetti said. “So, we didn’t do quite as good a job on that as we could’ve [against Campbell].”
And downfield, safety Wayne Davis noted this week, it’s important that the Dukes’ defensive backs stay keyed in on their coverage responsibilities in scramble situations.
A peek into the backfield can allow a receiver to leak out and get open enough for a potentially big completion.
“We have to stay checking our guy,” Davis said. “We can’t look back at the quarterback for a second, because they can get out and still look with their eyes downfield and still decide to throw the ball.”
Wilson is also just one piece of an overall William & Mary rush attack that leads the CAA, with 202.2 yards per game. The Tribe have two running backs — Donavyn Lester (519 yards rushing, five touchdowns, eighth) and Bronson Yoder (419 yards rushing, two touchdowns, 10th) — who are top 10 in the CAA in rushing, the only school in the league that can say that.
JMU’s defense, to this point, has been its most consistent unit. It has held opponents to 63.1 rushing yards a game (second nationally) and 181 passing yards a game (16th nationally).
Wilson, and the rest of William & Mary’s offensive, will present a challenge. But it’s one the Dukes will hope to tame to improve to 5-0 on the road — perhaps aided by last week’s surprise.
“This will be a huge test,” Cignetti said. “Got a lot of respect for William & Mary, they’re playing really well.”
