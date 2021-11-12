Last week's surprise could contribute to this week's task for JMU defense, heading into bout at William & Mary

James Madison, when it stepped out for last Saturday’s game at Bridgeforth Stadium, got a surprise from visiting Campbell.

The Camels’ quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, was hurt early in the season. He hadn’t played since Campbell’s Oct. 2 game at North Alabama.

The Dukes, coach Curt Cignetti said, had been under the impression that Campbell was going to redshirt Williams. Instead, there Williams was, starting for the Camels Saturday.

“That was a little bit of a surprise,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “We weren’t quite ready for that.”

One of the challenges Williams presents is that he is strikingly elusive, able to dodge and dart and extend plays for Campbell. The Big South’s offensive freshman of the year in 2019, Williams was largely kept at bay on the ground against JMU. He was the Camels’ leading rusher, but with 39 yards on 16 carries. However, he also passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the Dukes’ 51-14 win.

For second-ranked JMU, the surprise may prove to be a beneficial tune-up for what’s ahead this Saturday, in a return to Colonial Athletic Association play at William & Mary.