Late coaching switch complicates transfer process for VCU baseball players

New VCU baseball coach Bradley LeCroy will have a number of immediate roster holes to fill after a handful of players transferred following the departure of coach Shawn Stiffler.

But those players have run into an obstacle that may prevent them from competing next year for their new schools.

Under the NCAA’s one-time transfer exception for immediate eligibility at their new school, there is a July 1 transfer notification deadline for athletes in spring sports, to avoid having to sit out a year. Stiffler’s hiring at Notre Dame wasn’t announced until July 12.

Among the departures are Connor Hujsak, the Rams’ starting shortstop, and standout left-handed starter Tyler Davis, who announced transfer commitments to Mississippi State. Standout right-handed reliever Chase Hungate committed as a transfer to UVA.

For those who entered the transfer portal after July 1, a waiver to the NCAA would be required to obtain immediate eligibility at their new school.

There has been some consternation among people associated with exiting players because they hoped VCU would sign off on so-called “run off waivers” — usually meant to allow for an athlete who has been “run off” by a school, essentially cut from the roster, to get immediate eligibility at a new school.

But VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin, in a Zoom meeting with players and parents on Wednesday, expressed that he would not sign such waivers.

“Since we’re not running them off,” McLaughlin said on Thursday. “They don’t meet any of the criteria for a run off waiver. I told them that I’m happy to talk to the athletic directors at their schools where they want to transfer to. And if their athletic directors have another type of idea for a waiver that they want to try to pursue with them, then we would support them.

“But I was very clear with them that I will not be dishonest and say that they were run off when they weren’t.”

McLaughlin said the players are free to pursue the opportunities elsewhere. The next step for each of the players affected would be to pursue an alternative waiver, filed by their new school.

"I said to them, I said, 'It's not that I don't support you,'" McLaughlin said, of his message to the outgoing players and their parents. "It's just, I won't be dishonest about it. I've never done that before [with the waivers], and I won't do it with them either."