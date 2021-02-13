Late-game prep proved pertinent for VCU against St. Bonaventure Friday

Late in VCU’s game Friday, an 8-1 St. Bonaventure run turned a 10-point VCU lead into just a 3-point Bonnies deficit with a minute and a half to play.
That kicked some important late-game strategy into effect.
In the last 30 seconds, St. Bonaventure was forced to begin fouling the Rams to create possessions. And a series of timeouts created crucial inbounds situations for VCU, as it attempted to run time off the clock while avoiding giving the ball up in a one-possession game.
On one inbounds, down 2, Vince Williams lofted a risky, long-range, diagonal strike from the sideline, which Hason Ward was able to knock down before Bones Hyland controlled. He was fouled and hit two free throws with 12 seconds left.
On another inbounds, with 6 seconds left, Williams took the ball and ran the baseline before Jamir Watkins stepped onto the baseline, too. Williams stepped in bounds and Watkins fed him the ball. Williams, an 80.6% free throw shooter, was fouled.
Williams hit one of two free throws to force St. Bonaventure to attempt a 3 to tie as time ran out. A shot by Dominick Welch missed and the Rams held on, 67-64.
Coach Mike Rhoades said afterward that VCU’s inbounds plays are installed in the summer, and worked on in the run-up to the season in the fall.
On Thursday in practice, the Rams worked through a six-minute segment of late-game scenarios.
“And three of the scenarios that we worked on [Thursday] showed up today in the game,” Rhoades said. “We know who can pass the ball, who's the best inbounder, who's the second best, who's the third best inbounder. We know who needs to get the ball, where.”
Rhoades said his group may not drill the scenarios every day, but it sounds as if it’s a frequent component of VCU’s practice plans.
The Rams rehearse the situations with their starting group, and also with backups.
“Because you never know what's going to happen,” Rhoades said.
On Friday, the plays helped VCU preserve a victory that vaulted the program into first place in the Atlantic 10 with three weeks to play in the regular season.
“I feel as though the coaches do a great job of just, when we're in practice, of going over the plays that we need to be prepared for. Even if we get in that situation,” Hyland said. “And we definitely executed well."