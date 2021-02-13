Late-game prep proved pertinent for VCU against St. Bonaventure Friday

On Thursday in practice, the Rams worked through a six-minute segment of late-game scenarios.

“And three of the scenarios that we worked on [Thursday] showed up today in the game,” Rhoades said. “We know who can pass the ball, who's the best inbounder, who's the second best, who's the third best inbounder. We know who needs to get the ball, where.”

Rhoades said his group may not drill the scenarios every day, but it sounds as if it’s a frequent component of VCU’s practice plans.

The Rams rehearse the situations with their starting group, and also with backups.

“Because you never know what's going to happen,” Rhoades said.

On Friday, the plays helped VCU preserve a victory that vaulted the program into first place in the Atlantic 10 with three weeks to play in the regular season.

“I feel as though the coaches do a great job of just, when we're in practice, of going over the plays that we need to be prepared for. Even if we get in that situation,” Hyland said. “And we definitely executed well."