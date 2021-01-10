Late-game woes bite VCU versus Rhode Island

As a whole this season, VCU is outscoring its opponents by an average of 10.1 points — a margin that ranks second in the Atlantic 10.
But the team has had a couple late stretches in second halves that it would take a redo on.
One of those came Saturday against visiting Rhode Island. After a tit-for-tat first half, that ended in a 40-all tie, URI pulled away in the game’s final 12 minutes, and wound up outscoring VCU 43-28 — the most VCU has been outscored in any half this season. VCU fell 83-68.
The 28 points was the second-lowest total VCU has scored in a half this year. The team was held to 33.3% (9 of 27) shooting from the field after halftime Saturday, while URI poured it on.
“We got to continue to be aggressive in the second half,” sophomore Bones Hyland said. “We'll come out aggressive in the first half … the majority of the times — but the second half, I feel as though we just get too relaxed sometimes, let the team come back.”
VCU saw it happen in its nonconference finale against James Madison on Dec. 22, when the Dukes outscored VCU 50-36 in the second half to flip a blowout into a nailbiter. A 10-0 run late trimmed VCU’s deficit to 3. Free throws following a foul on a 3-point attempt whittled it down to 1 in an 82-81 VCU win.
VCU also saw it happen against George Mason just this past Wednesday, though to a lesser extent. VCU outscored George Mason 35-29 in that frame, as the second half started with a VCU charge — the team was down by 1 at halftime, but pushed to a 15-point lead with the help of an 11-1 run.
However the Patriots crept back in late. VCU was without a field goal for the game’s final 2:04, and layups by Josh Oduro and Javon Greene pulled George Mason to within 5. The team got off a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds, but neither fell.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades said his team will have to evaluate second-half play.
“We got to take advantage and appreciate every minute we're out there, and play that way,” Rhoades said. “And for the most part our guys are. Those are the lessons you got to learn.”
Though URI missed each of its final six attempts from the field, it shot 48.0% in the second half and 48.1% overall, the highest of any VCU opponent this year.
Rhoades felt his team’s lack of defense affected it on the offensive end at times, with shot selection. VCU went 2 of 9 from deep in the game’s final 11:53.
Junior KeShawn Curry said VCU stopped playing offense — stopped being aggressive.
"We need to keep sticking to our offense and our game plan," Hyland said. "And just stick with it, because it works. And when we go away from that, things go left."
