Late-game woes bite VCU versus Rhode Island

As a whole this season, VCU is outscoring its opponents by an average of 10.1 points — a margin that ranks second in the Atlantic 10.

But the team has had a couple late stretches in second halves that it would take a redo on.

One of those came Saturday against visiting Rhode Island. After a tit-for-tat first half, that ended in a 40-all tie, URI pulled away in the game’s final 12 minutes, and wound up outscoring VCU 43-28 — the most VCU has been outscored in any half this season. VCU fell 83-68.

The 28 points was the second-lowest total VCU has scored in a half this year. The team was held to 33.3% (9 of 27) shooting from the field after halftime Saturday, while URI poured it on.

“We got to continue to be aggressive in the second half,” sophomore Bones Hyland said. “We'll come out aggressive in the first half … the majority of the times — but the second half, I feel as though we just get too relaxed sometimes, let the team come back.”

VCU saw it happen in its nonconference finale against James Madison on Dec. 22, when the Dukes outscored VCU 50-36 in the second half to flip a blowout into a nailbiter. A 10-0 run late trimmed VCU’s deficit to 3. Free throws following a foul on a 3-point attempt whittled it down to 1 in an 82-81 VCU win.