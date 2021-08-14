Late goals lead to frustrating end to night for Kickers against visiting New England

Terzaghi’s first-half goal was the product of a build-up that he said the Kickers work on almost every day in practice. Nil Vinyals connected with Matt Bolduc on a pass forward. Then Bolduc, from the left edge of the 18-yard box, crossed in to Terzaghi who, with one, left-footed touch while falling to the grass, directed the ball past New England goalkeeper Joe Rice. Rice is a former VCU player who was a member of the Kickers in 2019.

Later, in the 53rd minute, Zaca Moran controlled a kick from Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald. He passed ahead to Terzaghi, and the ball found Terzaghi in plenty of space.

Terzaghi dribbled, then ripped, for the shot that put the Kickers up 2-0.

"I took a look around me, I saw that there was no one available, so I looked at the keeper, I tried to rip a shot and, fortunately, it took an off bounce and that led to the goal,” Terzaghi said, through a translator.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald, who finished with six saves, did his best to help the Kickers maintain that advantage in a half in which New England began to take control.

New England had seven shots on goal in the second half to Richmond’s two.