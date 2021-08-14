Late goals lead to frustrating end to night for Kickers against visiting New England

Charging, but still about 30 yards out from goal, Emiliano Terzaghi fired.
With no defender around him, the Richmond Kickers star recognized the opportunity, regardless of the distance.
And the forward was rewarded for the decision. His strike skidded in front of diving New England Revolution II goalkeeper Joe Rice, deflected off Rice’s hands and nestled into the netting.
It put the Kickers up by 2 early in the second half in front of 1,445 on Saturday night at City Stadium, an idyllic return home for the squad in the midst of dreary weather — the game’s start was delayed for just over an hour in the midst of lightning.
Richmond seemed well on its way to a win that would’ve propelled the club into the top six of the USL League One standings, and onto the right side of the playoff picture.
Instead, in just about a minute of game time, the whole picture changed. New England scored twice, in the 86th and 87th minutes, to spoil the Kickers’ party. Richmond’s night finished with a 2-2 draw, and with just one point in the standings instead of three.
It was a frustrating conclusion for Darren Sawatzky and Co.
"We're consistently inconsistent,” said Sawtazky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer. “We do a great job of playing for 60 minutes, take ahold of the game, we control the game. And then we make some fundamental errors.”
Instead of vaulting into the top six (the top six teams make the USL League One playoffs), the Kickers (5-6-6) settled into ninth place by night’s end, with 11 games to go in the regular season.
New England (7-7-2) was a club Richmond had beaten twice this season, 3-0 in April and 3-2 in June. The team is directed by former Richmond men's soccer coach (2009-13) Clint Peay.
Terzaghi scored in the June game, and was a welcome returnee to the lineup for Richmond — he did not play in the Kickers’ previous game, at Toronto FC II on Aug. 6, because he was among a group of players not on the trip due to travel restrictions.
Terzaghi, last year’s League One MVP and Golden Boot award winner, scored twice Saturday — his first tally came in the 26th minute. That brought his season total to 11, which surpassed his total from last year (10) in the same number of games (16).
Also, the combined total of 21 goals Terzaghi now has in his second season with Richmond tied him with former North Texas SC forward Ronaldo Damus for most career regular-season goals in USL League One history. The league is in its third season.
"Emi has been a bright spot for two years,” Sawatzky said. “He's going to continue to score goals and be awesome for us. He's a great leader, and he's a great goal scorer.”
Terzaghi’s first-half goal was the product of a build-up that he said the Kickers work on almost every day in practice. Nil Vinyals connected with Matt Bolduc on a pass forward. Then Bolduc, from the left edge of the 18-yard box, crossed in to Terzaghi who, with one, left-footed touch while falling to the grass, directed the ball past New England goalkeeper Joe Rice. Rice is a former VCU player who was a member of the Kickers in 2019.
Later, in the 53rd minute, Zaca Moran controlled a kick from Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald. He passed ahead to Terzaghi, and the ball found Terzaghi in plenty of space.
Terzaghi dribbled, then ripped, for the shot that put the Kickers up 2-0.
"I took a look around me, I saw that there was no one available, so I looked at the keeper, I tried to rip a shot and, fortunately, it took an off bounce and that led to the goal,” Terzaghi said, through a translator.
Meanwhile, Fitzgerald, who finished with six saves, did his best to help the Kickers maintain that advantage in a half in which New England began to take control.
New England had seven shots on goal in the second half to Richmond’s two.
Sawatzky thought his club needed to do a better job of maintaining possession, and it bit the Kickers in a blink late. Noel Buck rifled a shot from 18 yards out, into the left panel of the goal, in the 86th minute.
Then, in the 87th, Justin Rennicks crossed into the box from out wide and Edward Kizza finished with a header for the equalizer.
To Sawatzky, it was an issue of fundamentals.
“The reality is the cross shouldn't have happened,” he said. “The ball to the guy that crosses it shouldn't have happened. And then we don't pick up in the box.”
It popped the air out of the night for Richmond, a second straight loss.
And it was a succession of errors of a type the Kickers will need to clean up as their fight for playoff contention continues. They travel to play Greenville Triumph SC next Sunday.
“They're just making mistakes that we got to improve at the fundamental level,” Sawatzky said. “And that's very frustrating. But we'll continue to work, we're going to run right around and we're going to go after Greenville."
