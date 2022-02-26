Late rally pushes Richmond to 59-57 win over VCU at Siegel Center

With an early 3 already part of Taya Robinson’s tally on Saturday at the Siegel Center against rival Richmond, a fan yelled, “Another one!” toward the fifth-year senior guard.

And Robinson happily obliged, sinking a second triple in as many possessions, one from the right wing and the other from the left.

It was clear Robinson was in a zone, on her senior day, one that helped VCU to a lead it maintained for most of Saturday’s contest.

But ultimately, a late UR rally pushed the Spiders ahead in a game they went on to win 59-57 in both teams’ regular-season finale.

"Would've liked five more seconds for us. For Taya or Madison [Hattix-Covington] to make another play,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said. “But you have to give [UR] credit.

“And hopefully this will fuel us in a different way as we head into what head into ... the most important part of the season."

The Spiders used a 12-2 fourth-quarter run to overcome a VCU lead that was 17 at one point late in the first half, but hovered in the single digits for most of the second half. A Katie Hill layup with 1:33 to go gave UR a 53-52 lead, its first since the game’s opening minutes.

Chloe Bloom followed with a pair of free throws for the Rams to give them a brief lead back, before a layup from Claire Holt with 50 seconds remaining put UR back up.

Robinson tried to push it to at least overtime, knocking down a 3 from the top of the key with 5.8 seconds to go to tie the game at 57. But Addie Budnik scored on a spinning layup before the buzzer to push UR to a win.

"Tough shot,” Robinson said of Budnik’s winner. “We'll look back at it and see what we got to do, and try to fix it. We got things we got to work on for it not to even get there."

Emma Squires led the Spiders with 21 points. Budnik finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Robinson, a former Huguenot High standout, finished with 22 points for VCU, four off her career high. She knocked down four 3s, and pulled down seven rebounds as well. Sarah Te-Biasu had 9 points, three assists and three steals.

VCU will head into the Atlantic 10 tournament at 14-10 overall, and 9-5 in league play. The team entered the day with a top-four seed in next week’s A-10 tournament at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. — and the double bye that comes with — already secured. The Rams began Saturday in fourth place, but hold a tiebreaker over fifth-place La Salle (15-11, 8-6), which they beat on Feb. 4.

UR (16-13, 7-9) began the day in a three-way tie at eighth place.

Robinson and Hattix-Covington, a fellow fifth-year senior, were honored on the court before tipoff Saturday, part of VCU’s senior day festivities. Both were members of a 2017 recruiting class that proved transformational for VCU, a group that went from a 7-22 season as freshmen in 2017-18, 4-12 in Atlantic 10 play, to 24-10 overall and 13-3 in the league in 2018-19 — and perennial A-10 title contenders ever since.

VCU, led in part by Robinson and Hattix-Covington, won that A-10 title last season, in its third straight appearance in the title game. That was the Rams’ first-ever conference tournament championship, and gave them their first NCAA tournament bid since 2009.

Robinson opted to return for this extra fifth year granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic. She is sixth in program history in career scoring with 1,582 points, and with her appearance Saturday, she broke VCU’s all-time record for game played, now 132, passing Courtney Hurt (131, 2008-12). Robinson already held the program record for games started, now at 128.

"It kind of hit a little bit today, with being really [my] last home game in the Siegel Center,” Robinson said, of the emotions of Saturday.

Robinson entered Saturday averaging a team-high 15.3 points this season, eighth in the A-10, plus five rebounds a game.

Hattix-Covington, who redshirted her freshman season due to a foot injury, has been known for her spark, coming off the bench to win the A-10’s sixth woman of the year award in 2019-20. The Killeen, Texas, native has started this season and is averaging 7 points and a team-best 5.8 rebounds.

“Win or lose, it was still something special,” Hattix-Covington said of the day. She has one more year of eligibility available to her, like Robinson had, but said she will not return for an extra year.

The pregame emotions carried over into the game, Robinson said, and backed by her contributions on the offensive end, VCU got sound team defense on the opposite end to start Saturday — swarming, deflecting and forcing attempts late in the shot clock.

The Rams forced a UR scoring drought of 9:12 from late in the first quarter to midway through the second quarter, which they used to build a 26-9 lead.

The jets cooled for VCU to close the first half through. Three-pointers from Kate Klimkiewicz and Sydney Boone, and layups from Katie Hill and Klimkiewicz, pulled the Spiders to within 10, 31-21, at halftime.

Then the Spiders cut the VCU advantage to 6 early in the third quarter, on a 3 from Budnik. And thereabouts the lead continued to hover, the Rams struggling to rediscover the type of offensive fire they displayed early in the game, slowed by a UR zone.

“Some of them were great shots,” O’Boyle said of looks VCU got against the zone, “they just didn’t fall.”

Emma Squires, with a pair of free throws, trimmed VCU’s lead to 5 with 7:12 to play, the slimmest margin since late in the first quarter. That helped position the Spiders in striking distance, from which they pounced with the late 12-2 run.

Saturday was the 88th all time meeting between VCU and UR. VCU leads the series 46-42.

UR will begin A-10 tournament play on Thursday, and VCU on Friday.

And for the Rams, led by the seniors Robinson and Hattix-Covington, attention will shift to trying to finish with a bang with a big showing in Delaware.

“There were a lot of great moments today that we had,” O’Boyle said. “And we just got to keep stringing those along. So we see more of those great moments when we play in the A-10 tournament.”