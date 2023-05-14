CHARLOTTESVILLE – Five trips to the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament. Five defeats.

But in the aftermath of Saturday’s rain-soaked 17-8 first-round loss at second-seeded Virginia, Richmond’s players made it clear – the program’s first postseason win is coming. It’s only a matter of time.

“Today wasn’t our day,” an emotional senior defender Jake Saunders said. “Make sure that you keep tabs on Richmond next year. Because we’re going to keep on coming back every single time.”

Richmond launched its lacrosse program in 2014, its debut game a stunningly tight 13-12 loss to Virginia. It capped the season by winning the ASUN tournament and reaching the NCAAs, losing to Air Force in a play-in game.

This year, the Spiders played their first season in the Atlantic 10 conference, and won that league’s championship, reaching the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons it was held.

In 2019 and 2020, Richmond suffered one-goal losses to Duke and then Penn.

“We get to these games and we 100 percent expect to win,” said Dalton Young, who had two goals and two assists against Virginia. “Our confidence was there this whole week, and we didn’t play to our potential today. And it’s something that’s going to hurt, but I love this group.”

The Spiders have had big wins during that time, including upsetting then-No. 2 Virginia 17-13 last season. It’s why Saunders said it’s a matter of when, not if, Richmond will break through and advance in the NCAAs.

“There is no doubt,” he said. “We’ve beat these guys before. It’s not like it’s something we can’t do or that people in our locker room don’t think we can do. There’s a belief there. It starts with our head coach and it goes all the way down to the bottom of the depth chart. Richmond hasn’t gone into a competition in my five years thinking we’re not going to win a game.”

While UVa advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight tournament – they’ll face xxx Saturday in Albany, New York – the Spiders turn their thoughts to next season.

All but two of the players who started Saturday’s loss to Virginia are eligible return, though not all the Spiders seniors may elect to use their final year and the program could lose transfers to the NCAA portal. Saunders and midfielder Derrek Madonna, who scored three goals against the Cavaliers, have played five seasons.

Still, a team that leaned heavily on youth this season should be strong again in 2024.

“You look at our roster, look how many kids who are 18, 19-years-old were playing on that field,” Young said. “Our second line middies, all of them sophomores. It’s all across the field offensively. And defensively it’s the same thing. These kids are good, and they work hard. Their commitment to the program is why we’ve seen the success we’ve had over these last two years.”