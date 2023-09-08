He had previously committed to South Carolina Aiken as a baseball player and held just one football scholarship offer going into his senior season, to Division II Catawba College. With a breakout senior year quarterbacking Woodland, Harrison had offers from Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Louisville and Coastal Carolina.

“Some people hated it that I came here, because of what happened,” Harrison said this week. “Those are outsiders. They can’t really say anything if they’ve never been here. I can hear ‘em, but I don’t have to listen to them. It’s my decision. It’s my career. It’s what I want to do, and this is where I wanted to be at.”

Virginia offered Harrison a scholarship in October, about a month before the shooting that killed Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. He officially committed to UVa in December, shortly after the tragedy. This season, he’s wearing Davis’ No. 1 jersey to honor him.

He’s playing as a true freshman, made his college debut in Saturday’s loss to Tennessee and figures to see time again this weekend, when UVa plays its home opener against James Madison, its first game at Scott Stadium since the shooting.

“It’s big for me. It’s big for our team,” Harrison said. “It’s big for our community, the first time coming back to the field since the tragedy. We have something to play for.”

Becoming a Division I football player from Woodland High School is no small deal and the success stories were few and far between until recently. Tye Hill went to Clemson in 2001. Robert Smith did the same a decade later. Then came Davis, the 6-foot-7 big-play machine with the bright smile, in 2020.

Now, Harrison has joined the ranks.

“There was always this stigma that if you were from that area, the bus just stops there,” Smith said. “You can’t go and pursue dreams of going to a Division I school, getting an athletic scholarship. I’d always heard, if you’re from there, it’ll never happen. You’ve got to leave.”

Woodland is in Dorchester County in South Carolina, just an hour northwest from the Charleston area, where Virginia football coach Tony Elliott spent his high school years. Throughout Elliott’s time as an assistant coach, from 2006-2021, he worked in the Palmetto State, with stops at South Carolina State, Furman and Clemson, his alma mater.

He was college teammates with Hill, and helped recruit Smith to the Tigers.

“It’s not easy to get to, so football is really important, because that’s all they got on Friday nights,” Elliott said this week. “And the staff there has done a great job of putting money into the program. Even though it’s a smaller school, they’ve invested in the program. They take football very serious.”

That wasn’t always the case. Smith said he saw the program begin to blossom during his years there and has been proud of how far it’s come. Davis’ Division I stature was only helping to fuel that. Smith remembered the first time he saw him, this then-6-foot-5 wideout winning all the jump balls in a game. He told Davis, already committed to UVa, he needed to go to Clemson.

Smith remembers where he was, getting in an early-morning workout in the Greenville, S.C. area, where he now lives, when he got the crushing news of Davis’ death.

“His legacy lives on,” Smith said. “He has a bigger impact on that community now than I have at this point, and I’m happy to say that.”

Harrison knows where he was that morning, the day after the shooting, when learned what had happened. He was in his family’s home, getting ready to go to Woodland.

“It was a sad day all around the school,” Harrison said. “Hallways were very quiet. People were dreading coming to school that week.”

But Harrison never wavered in his desire to play for UVa, wasting little time and signing when the early-signing period began in mid-December.

“He was comfortable with Coach Elliott and the staff,” Woodland coach Eddie Ford said. “He knew that what happened wasn’t a football issue.”

And in the months since the tragedy, the two communities have become sad-but-strong kindred spirits.

“It feels like we kind of adopted each other,” Ford said. “Anytime their coaches are down here or anybody representing the university, it’s like we’re all family now.”

Now, Harrison is simultaneously honoring Davis’s legacy while continuing to forge his own. His athleticism and football IQ has made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver a smooth one as he works to master the intricacies of playing in the slot.

“At the end of the day, it’s just football. Playmakers make plays,” Harrison said. “Just a couple of months ago, I was here on the sideline as a recruit. Now, I’ll be in a jersey seeing other recruits on the sideline.”

And not just any jersey.

