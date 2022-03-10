Led by perhaps Rhoades’ best defense, VCU heads into A-10 tournament with much at stake

As VCU settles itself in Washington, D.C., for its appearance in the Atlantic 10 tournament, the most crucial component the Rams will want to have made sure they packed is their defense.

That defense, coach Mike Rhoades said, has to travel. Asked about what will be key to how VCU performs in D.C. this weekend, Rhoades put defense at the top of the list.

“It's what we hang our hat on. ... You always give yourself a chance in any game, in any 40-minute game, if you can guard people,” he said.

And the Rams have done an overall effective job carrying that defense on the road this year — it’s been the foundation to the program’s 9-2 mark in true road contests, which is tied with Davidson for the A-10’s best in such games.

But slippage in that area is what put VCU in a deficit it couldn’t overcome in its regular-season finale at Saint Louis on Saturday, resulting in a loss that denied the Rams the top seed in the A-10 tournament.

Now, if VCU is to give itself a shot at a second A-10 title and squeeze its way into the NCAA tournament field, its elite-level defense will have to perform as it has for most of the season to this point.

It’s a clear mission, one the third-seeded Rams (21-8), coming off a double bye, will commence at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Capital One Arena in a tournament quarterfinal. VCU will play the winner of an 8:30 p.m. Thursday second-round game between sixth-seeded Richmond and 11th-seeded Rhode Island.

“This time of the year, you got to be able to stop peoples' half-court execution,” Rhoades said. “And so that's why we work on it and make it such an emphasis."

VCU’s defense this season, while carving out a spot as one of the best in the nation, also may be the best Rhoades has had in his five seasons as the Rams’ head coach. Or at least in the top two, with the defense the Rams played in the 2018-19 season, a group that won 12 in a row heading into the A-10 tournament and nabbed an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

In comparison, this year’s team has been better at defending the 3-pointer than the 2018-19 team, holding opponents to 26.8% as opposed to 28.5%. This year’s team is also forcing more turnovers (17.5 per game compared to 16.2) than the 2018-19 group, and has the upside in points allowed per game (60.8 to 61.9), steals per game (9.4 to 8.0) and blocks per game (5.0 to 4.5).

This year’s team is also scoring more points off its turnovers than the 2018-19 squad did, 18.3 per game to 16.9 per game.

Asked to compare this year’s defense to the 2018-19 one, Rhoades pegged them as very similar. He believes the team of three years ago may have been a tad better in the press, while this year’s team is better in the half court in his estimation.

“I think we have guys that can really guard the ball,” Rhoades said. “And the way we take away the 3-point line has been huge.”

The sum of VCU’s defensive components has the Rams’ defense ranked fourth overall in the country by KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating, allowing points at a rate of 87.5 per 100 possessions. Only Texas Tech (86.5), San Diego State (86.7) and Tennessee (87.3) are better.

Fourth would be VCU’s highest finish in the metric since the site began calculating, which goes back to the 2002 season.

“Coach Rhoades has done a great job this year getting everybody on this team to buy into what they do best for our team, and doing it to the best of their ability. And I think that’s why we’ve been so successful,” said Darius Theus, the former VCU standout and current Rams director of player development. “And then they bought into the defensive end as well.”

The Rams, while out for what would be a first A-10 title since 2015 this weekend, are also fighting to make the list for a ticket to the Big Dance. Winning the title would of course take away any worry, giving them the A-10’s automatic bid. But, in terms of at-large bid possibilities, it seems they would need to at least make the title game to give themselves the best shot.

Senior wing Vince Williams Jr., who has been VCU’s best player overall this season, said the Rams had a joyful practice getting back to work at the beginning of the week coming off the loss at Saint Louis. And he said he’s learned in his previous A-10 tournament experience to simply live in the moment and take one game at a time.

It’ll be the Rams’ defense, in all likelihood, that determines how many games they get in D.C. More high-level play on that end, in this weekend’s high-stakes environment, could bring big rewards for VCU.

"We all know basically just start over, 0-0,” Williams said, of the mentality heading into the weekend. “And we're just going to go from there.”

Note: Rhoades said that guard Marcus Tsohonis (concussion protocol) will be ready to go Friday after missing the Rams' last two games.