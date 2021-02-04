Lessons of January may be paying off for VCU now

Bones Hyland has practiced the shot perhaps 1,000 times.
When he fired a 3 from some 25 feet out, above the right wing, with VCU down 2 and about 6 seconds left to play, he was confident about what the result would be.
“I knew — I got so much trust in that shot — that I'm going to make it,” Hyland said.
He did make the shot, which sent his emotions through the roof. It pushed VCU to an eventual 63-62 victory at nemesis Rhode Island.
The victory was momentous in multiple ways for VCU, finally beating URI for the first time in almost two years, and on the road at that. But also because of the second-half mettle that seemed a clear sign of progression.
Almost exactly a month ago, VCU slipped in the second half against URI at home to fall by 15. Later, at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 20, VCU endured a total collapse in the second half of a 16-point loss.
VCU has also displayed concerning second-half traits in multiple victories, getting away from the offensive execution and defensive precision that has allowed for its success.
Wednesday, for a time, seemed like it might be the same old story.
URI muscled its way past VCU, which held a 1-point halftime lead, with a 13-4 spurt. That yielded a 10-point, 45-35 lead with 13:26 to play. In the past, that might’ve been it. As coach Mike Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game, his group “could’ve packed it in.”
Instead, Hyland led a 10-0 run midway through the half, scoring all but 1 point in that span. The final basket in that period, a 3, gave VCU a 53-50 lead.
“Battling adversity through the second half,” Hyland said. “They had a big lead on us a little bit. ... I'm just trying to tell my teammates, 'Just stick with it, just stick with it.'”
VCU did stick with it, through the late stages, when Hyland hit the go-ahead, game-winning shot. Perhaps it all was a product of VCU’s January, particularly the losses to URI and St. Bonaventure.
As his team fell behind Saturday, Rhoades saw his players imploring that they still had time left and that they just had to get stops. It was a type of communication and togetherness not seen in the URI and St. Bonaventure losses.
“Even though at times we got emotional and you saw some frustration, we just hung in there,” Rhoades said.
For VCU (13-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10), it was an explosive way to start off a major last full month of conference play, as it sits tied for second in the league with Davidson (10-5, 6-2) and one game back of St. Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1).
Hyland said Wednesday's moment could be huge for VCU. The squad cleared both the URI hurdle and the second-half adversity hurdle, in one fell swoop.
“These tight wins [are] big in confidence,” Hyland said. “So I would say just me trying to give my teammates confidence in whatever they're doing. And I just feel as though this game definitely helped us with gaining confidence going forward."
