Lessons of January may be paying off for VCU now

Bones Hyland has practiced the shot perhaps 1,000 times.

When he fired a 3 from some 25 feet out, above the right wing, with VCU down 2 and about 6 seconds left to play, he was confident about what the result would be.

“I knew — I got so much trust in that shot — that I'm going to make it,” Hyland said.

He did make the shot, which sent his emotions through the roof. It pushed VCU to an eventual 63-62 victory at nemesis Rhode Island.

The victory was momentous in multiple ways for VCU, finally beating URI for the first time in almost two years, and on the road at that. But also because of the second-half mettle that seemed a clear sign of progression.

Almost exactly a month ago, VCU slipped in the second half against URI at home to fall by 15. Later, at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 20, VCU endured a total collapse in the second half of a 16-point loss.

VCU has also displayed concerning second-half traits in multiple victories, getting away from the offensive execution and defensive precision that has allowed for its success.

Wednesday, for a time, seemed like it might be the same old story.