Let’s see the WFT beat these nicknames of five Virginia schools

The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new nickname on Feb. 2, and the objective is presumably to be distinctive, catchy, and readily identified with the organization.

No matter what direction the NFL franchise goes, it seems unlikely to match some of the distinctive, catchy and readily identified nicknames of college teams in Virginia. Let’s see the WFT beat these five:

Sweet Briar Vixens. They represent the women’s college (and men in graduate programs) near Amherst. A vixen is a female fox, and the school promotes its Division III athletic program by proclaiming “Vixens are Fearless at Sweet Briar College.” The school’s mascot, Indiana Vixen, was named after Indiana Fletcher Williams, one of the founders of Sweet Briar College.

The Apprentice School Builders. The school trains apprentices for Newport News Shipbuilding, and its teams belong to the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference. Members of Builders take academic courses, but also go through on-the-job training in shipbuilding trades.