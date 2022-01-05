Let’s see the WFT beat these nicknames of five Virginia schools

The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new nickname on Feb. 2, and the objective is presumably to be distinctive, catchy, and readily identified with the organization.
No matter what direction the NFL franchise goes, it seems unlikely to match some of the distinctive, catchy and readily identified nicknames of college teams in Virginia. Let’s see the WFT beat these five:
Sweet Briar Vixens. They represent the women’s college (and men in graduate programs) near Amherst. A vixen is a female fox, and the school promotes its Division III athletic program by proclaiming “Vixens are Fearless at Sweet Briar College.” The school’s mascot, Indiana Vixen, was named after Indiana Fletcher Williams, one of the founders of Sweet Briar College.
The Apprentice School Builders. The school trains apprentices for Newport News Shipbuilding, and its teams belong to the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference. Members of Builders take academic courses, but also go through on-the-job training in shipbuilding trades.
Virginia Tech Hokies. A spirit cheer created by O. M. (Oscar Meade) Stull, a member of the Class of 1896, included “Hoki, Hoki, Hoki, Hy! Techs, Techs, V.P.I.!” He earned $5 for the submission. Later, an “e” was added to “Hoki” to make “Hokie.” According to the Blacksburg school, “Hokies were once called ‘Gobblers,’ a nickname whose origin is widely disputed. One story claims it resulted from the way student athletes would ‘gobble’ up their food.”
Richmond Spiders. There are many explanations for how this nickname came about. We’ll stick with the one the university provides. Its teams were known as the Colts until 1894, when a baseball team comprised of school athletes and city residents adopted the name Spiders. Star pitcher Puss Ellyson’s lanky arms and stretching kick baffled batters. Richmond newspaper writer Ragland Chesterman used “Spiders” to describe Ellyson and the team.
Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels. Located in Staunton, this coeducational school plays on the Division III level and took its nickname from the central figure in the family crest of second founder Mary Julia Baldwin, who helped transform the college in the years following the Civil War. MBU notes that “the squirrel is a symbol of industriousness, trustworthiness, and preparation for the future.” The mascot’s name is Gladys.
