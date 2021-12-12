Levi Stockard III continuing consistent production for VCU, since breakout Bahamas

NORFOLK — When Levi Stockard III came to the VCU coaching staff last season and expressed that he wanted to return to the Rams for another year, coach Mike Rhoades had a message for him.
Rhoades didn’t want Stockard to come back just to merely be a part of the team.
“Come back to be a big part of it,” Rhoades expressed to Stockard, recounting after VCU’s game at ODU Saturday. “And have an awesome impact.”
Stockard returned via the extra year of eligibility availed to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for a fifth season of college basketball and second at VCU since transferring from Kansas State.
And ever since a breakout a stretch in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Stockard has answered Rhoades’ request, turning this season into the best of his career so far.
It continued at the Monarchs’ Chartway Arena Saturday, with one of Stockard’s best games of the season.
His 16 points, all but four of which came in the second half, helped the Rams rumble back to win 75-66.
“The big thing that I say to him is, 'I want great urgency from you and great effort,'” Rhoades said. “‘If you have urgency in what you're doing and you have great effort, you're going to do well.’ And [Saturday] was a great example of that."
Stockard has now scored in double figures in four of his last six games. He scored in double figures four times total last season, in 25 games.
While the 6-8, 240 pounder’s season averages are 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game over 10 games total, he’s averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds in his past six games. That 11.7 scoring average is VCU’s second-highest over that six-game stretch, right behind Jayden Nunn’s 11.8.
Stockard, in an interview at the end of November, said he considered the Battle 4 Atlantis his coming out party, and that’s continued now into the backstretch of the Rams’ nonconference schedule.
VCU certainly needed it in the half Saturday. After an at-times sloppy first half for the team — which included nine of what finished as a season-low total of 11 turnovers — Stockard helped the Rams steady themselves by scoring in the post.
Of his 12 second-half points, 6 were scored in the first 4:53 out of halftime.
"We weren't playing our best [in the first half], we knew that,” Stockard said. “So we had to come back and take over."
Stockard’s 16 points Saturday were the most he’s scored at VCU, and nearly matched his overall career high of 17 set while at Kansas State.
Teammate Vince Williams said VCU looks for Stockard to score the ball. And right now, he’s doing it as consistently and impactfully as he ever has.
“He just comes out, plays hard every time," Williams said.