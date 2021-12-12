Levi Stockard III continuing consistent production for VCU, since breakout Bahamas

NORFOLK — When Levi Stockard III came to the VCU coaching staff last season and expressed that he wanted to return to the Rams for another year, coach Mike Rhoades had a message for him.

Rhoades didn’t want Stockard to come back just to merely be a part of the team.

“Come back to be a big part of it,” Rhoades expressed to Stockard, recounting after VCU’s game at ODU Saturday. “And have an awesome impact.”

Stockard returned via the extra year of eligibility availed to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for a fifth season of college basketball and second at VCU since transferring from Kansas State.

And ever since a breakout a stretch in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Stockard has answered Rhoades’ request, turning this season into the best of his career so far.

It continued at the Monarchs’ Chartway Arena Saturday, with one of Stockard’s best games of the season.

His 16 points, all but four of which came in the second half, helped the Rams rumble back to win 75-66.