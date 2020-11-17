Liberty aims for 9-0 at N.C. State as conjecture rises about interest in coach Hugh Freeze

Liberty, ranked No. 21, shoots for a 9-0 record and a 3-0 mark against ACC competition at N.C. State Saturday night. The Flames try to stay undefeated with a distraction that popped up this week.

The name of second-year LU coach Hugh Freeze strongly rose as a possibility at South Carolina after that SEC school dismissed Will Muschamp on Sunday. Freeze, 51, was the coach at SEC member Mississippi 2012-16.

“You’re probably going to have to deal with those rumors, I guess, as long as we’re winning,” Freeze said Monday. “If we lose one or two, everybody will probably quit talking about it.”

Freeze’s Mississippi teams were largely successful in college football’s most challenging league, topping Alabama and LSU among other high-powered opponents. NCAA violations were also part of his tenure.

Freeze characterized the speculation connecting him to the South Carolina job as “a compliment to our kids and our administration and our program … My total focus is on our kids and Liberty University and building this program. That’s the answer you’re going to get if you ask this week, next week, or the following week.