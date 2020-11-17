Liberty aims for 9-0 at N.C. State as conjecture rises about interest in coach Hugh Freeze

Liberty, ranked No. 21, shoots for a 9-0 record and a 3-0 mark against ACC competition at N.C. State Saturday night. The Flames try to stay undefeated with a distraction that popped up this week.
The name of second-year LU coach Hugh Freeze strongly rose as a possibility at South Carolina after that SEC school dismissed Will Muschamp on Sunday. Freeze, 51, was the coach at SEC member Mississippi 2012-16.
“You’re probably going to have to deal with those rumors, I guess, as long as we’re winning,” Freeze said Monday. “If we lose one or two, everybody will probably quit talking about it.”
Freeze’s Mississippi teams were largely successful in college football’s most challenging league, topping Alabama and LSU among other high-powered opponents. NCAA violations were also part of his tenure.
Freeze characterized the speculation connecting him to the South Carolina job as “a compliment to our kids and our administration and our program … My total focus is on our kids and Liberty University and building this program. That’s the answer you’re going to get if you ask this week, next week, or the following week.
“I’ve addressed it 10 times and said that it would take something very, very, very special for me to even consider it, and I don’t know that even that would do it, me considering it. My focus is here. I’m at peace and love what we’re doing.”
On Nov. 11, four days after the Flames prevailed 38-35 at Virginia Tech, Liberty announced that Freeze’s contract had been extended through the 2026 season. The Flames also beat ACC member Syracuse 38-21 on the road in mid-October.
The NCAA found that Mississippi was guilty of providing impermissible benefits to players, and other violations, while Freeze coached there. He resigned at Mississippi after the school discovered what Athletics Director Ross Bjork termed “a pattern of conduct that is not consistent with our expectations” for the football program leader.
The university’s examination of Freeze’s behavior began with an investigation of a call to an escort service.
The Flames have three games remaining. Following the visit to N.C. State (5-3), Liberty faces Massachusetts (0-2) on Nov. 27 in Lynchburg and then on Dec. 5 plays at Coastal Carolina (7-0), which is tied at No. 15 in the AP Poll.
“I’ve seen teams in the stretch run go a lot of different directions,” said Freeze. “It’s the time when your mind is your enemy, at times. You’re tired. The same routine gets old. The teams that do well, fare well, in the stretch run typically are the teams that remain obedient to the process, and that means the little things.”
