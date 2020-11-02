Liberty coach Hugh Freeze advises No. 25 Flames to get AP Poll copies suitable for framing

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze advised each of his players to get a copy of the latest Associated Press Top 25 football poll and frame it. One day, they’ll be glad they did, he believes.
The Flames (6-0) met Monday morning and Freeze, who’s in his second year, had a visual of the Top 25 poll shown to them. LU occupies the No. 25 slot, the first time the program has been ranked.
“I congratulated the team and obviously talked about the many, many people that have gone before us that have (provided) the vision, the foundation, the support,” said Freeze.
“And then kind of talked to them from a 51-year-old’s perspective of, ‘You don’t really understand maybe now at 18, 19, 20 – I didn’t either – but this is something that you’re going to remember and set on the rocking chair, or the swing, or your back porch, and you’re going to tell your kids about, you’re going to tell you’re grand kids about.’”
The six teams Liberty has played together are 4-28. The five teams remaining on the Flames’ schedule, starting with Saturday’s date at Virginia Tech, are a combined 14-5.
From that angle, a chance of less favorable results is there for LU, an independent. But as Freeze sees it, how the Flames stack up against an elevated level of competition is a down-the-line story line.
“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” said Freeze, a former Mississippi coach. “The second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go. None of us do. You can’t predict injuries, COVID, turnovers, whatever. Plus, we’re playing some really good football teams. I don't know how that's all going to end.
“I do know this: I will not let that diminish what our team did to get to this point and be voted Top 25 in the AP Poll. ... Whatever happens, man, this week has been special. It’s a milestone in our program. It’s one that hopefully our kids and their families can celebrate for years to come.”
Liberty, in its third season as an FBS program, has beaten Western Kentucky (2-5), Florida International (0-3), North Alabama (0-2), Louisiana-Monroe (0-7), Syracuse (1-6) and Southern Mississippi (1-5). By defeating each of those opponents, Liberty got off to the best start in program history and reached the Top 25, one of Freeze's goals.
“I don’t go into many things without a plan … I’m big on, ‘Show it to me. Let me see it. I don’t want you to talk about it. I want to see it,’” said Freeze. “I pretty much have (a plan) for everything.
“On my list of things to do to build a program, (a ranking) is one of them.”
On deck are the Hokies (4-2), Western Carolina (0-0), N.C. State (4-2), Massachusetts (0-1) and No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0).
“Now, how hungry are you to stay (ranked), and be relevant, and be talked about?” said Freeze.
