Liberty coach Hugh Freeze advises No. 25 Flames to get AP Poll copies suitable for framing

“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” said Freeze, a former Mississippi coach. “The second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go. None of us do. You can’t predict injuries, COVID, turnovers, whatever. Plus, we’re playing some really good football teams. I don't know how that's all going to end.

“I do know this: I will not let that diminish what our team did to get to this point and be voted Top 25 in the AP Poll. ... Whatever happens, man, this week has been special. It’s a milestone in our program. It’s one that hopefully our kids and their families can celebrate for years to come.”

Liberty, in its third season as an FBS program, has beaten Western Kentucky (2-5), Florida International (0-3), North Alabama (0-2), Louisiana-Monroe (0-7), Syracuse (1-6) and Southern Mississippi (1-5). By defeating each of those opponents, Liberty got off to the best start in program history and reached the Top 25, one of Freeze's goals.

“I don’t go into many things without a plan … I’m big on, ‘Show it to me. Let me see it. I don’t want you to talk about it. I want to see it,’” said Freeze. “I pretty much have (a plan) for everything.