Liberty stuns Virginia Tech in chaotic final minutes at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG – Just when you think 2020 is out of bizarre twists, it had one more ready.

Virginia Tech blocked a go-ahead 59-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds left to score the apparent game-winning touchdown against Liberty, only to have that play negated by a timeout.

Two plays later, the Flames’ Alex Barbir hit a 51-yard field goal with a second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 win.

Despite the Vegas odds, this one wasn’t a mismatch at all.

Undefeated and nationally ranked, Liberty (7-0) went to Virginia Tech on Saturday as a two-touchdown underdog, doubted because of its weak strength of schedule to this point.

It left with a bizarre and thrilling win, showing, perhaps, that it belonged in the rankings and reminding the Hokies that they still have a lot of work to do on defense.

Tech lost star running back Khalil Herbert on the game’s opening kickoff, but quarterback Hendon Hooker shouldered the offensive load, rallying the Hokies for a 28-28 and 35-35 ties late in the fourth quarter.

But as it did all game, Liberty encountered little resistance from the Tech defense, going down the field with relative ease both times to score.