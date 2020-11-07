Liberty stuns Virginia Tech in chaotic final minutes at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG – Just when you think 2020 is out of bizarre twists, it had one more ready.
Virginia Tech blocked a go-ahead 59-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds left to score the apparent game-winning touchdown against Liberty, only to have that play negated by a timeout.
Two plays later, the Flames’ Alex Barbir hit a 51-yard field goal with a second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 win.
Despite the Vegas odds, this one wasn’t a mismatch at all.
Undefeated and nationally ranked, Liberty (7-0) went to Virginia Tech on Saturday as a two-touchdown underdog, doubted because of its weak strength of schedule to this point.
It left with a bizarre and thrilling win, showing, perhaps, that it belonged in the rankings and reminding the Hokies that they still have a lot of work to do on defense.
Tech lost star running back Khalil Herbert on the game’s opening kickoff, but quarterback Hendon Hooker shouldered the offensive load, rallying the Hokies for a 28-28 and 35-35 ties late in the fourth quarter.
But as it did all game, Liberty encountered little resistance from the Tech defense, going down the field with relative ease both times to score.
Another slow start for the Hokies saw Liberty jump out to a 14-3 lead and appeared to shatter the narrative that the Flames’ undefeated record and national ranking were merely a product of a weak schedule.
Liberty, which competes as an independent, had beaten a collection of lesser opponents who had a combined record of 4-28.
But when Liberty freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough’s double-move left Tech corner Brion Murray in the dust on the opening possession, resulting in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Malik Willis and a 7-0 lead for the visiting team, it was clear the Flames would not be extinguished as quickly as Tech might have hoped.
Liberty pushed its edge to 14-3 when Willis hit Jerome Jackson for a two-yard score, a play that saw Willis have his choice of three open receivers in the end zone.
With Herbert out, Tech predictably turned the offense over to Hooker and Hooker delivered. He accounted for 201 of the Hokies’ 208 first-half total yards as they scored 17 unanswered points to go the to the locker room up 20-14.
Liberty went up 28-20 on a 19-yard third-quarter touchdown run by Willis and a 5-yard pass to Johnny Huntley early in the fourth.
Hooker brought the Hokies back, throwing a laser between a pair of Liberty defenders for a 9-yard touchdown to Kaleb Smith, then saved a two-conversion play from failure with a late, improvised flip of the ball into the end zone to Raheem Blackshear.
That tied the game 28-28 with 5:46 to play.
Liberty came down and scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 9-yard yard for Peytton Pickett that Tech’s defense appeared to give up intentionally to save time for the offense to respond.
And respond it did, with Hooker marching Tech right down for the game-tying touchdown, finding Turner three times on the drive, the last on a 12-yard touchdown strike that knotted things up 35-35.