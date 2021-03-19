Liberty succumbs to Cunningham, Oklahoma State in first-round loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Ritchie McKay’s head dipped toward the Indiana Farmers Coliseum court. He didn’t need to see what was transpiring on the other end of the court as Oklahoma State capitalized on yet another Liberty miscue.

It was a recurring theme Friday evening. The Flames, one of the nation’s better teams in taking care of the basketball, allowed miscue after miscue to accumulate.

Oklahoma State was more than willing to take advantage down the stretch to keep its season alive.

Top NBA prospect Cade Cunningham scored 9 of fourth-seeded Oklahoma State’s final 11 points as the Cowboys defeated Liberty 69-60 and advanced to the Midwest Region’s second round.

The 13th-seeded Flames (23-6) committed a season-high 18 turnovers that led to 18 points for the Cowboys (20-9).

Avery Anderson led the way for Oklahoma State with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Cunningham, held to 1 point in the first half, finished with 15.

Elijah Cuffee led the Flames with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Darius McGhee and Chris Parker, Liberty’s leading scorers, finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 7 for 23 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.