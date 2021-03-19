Liberty succumbs to Cunningham, Oklahoma State in first-round loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Ritchie McKay’s head dipped toward the Indiana Farmers Coliseum court. He didn’t need to see what was transpiring on the other end of the court as Oklahoma State capitalized on yet another Liberty miscue.
It was a recurring theme Friday evening. The Flames, one of the nation’s better teams in taking care of the basketball, allowed miscue after miscue to accumulate.
Oklahoma State was more than willing to take advantage down the stretch to keep its season alive.
Top NBA prospect Cade Cunningham scored 9 of fourth-seeded Oklahoma State’s final 11 points as the Cowboys defeated Liberty 69-60 and advanced to the Midwest Region’s second round.
The 13th-seeded Flames (23-6) committed a season-high 18 turnovers that led to 18 points for the Cowboys (20-9).
Avery Anderson led the way for Oklahoma State with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Cunningham, held to 1 point in the first half, finished with 15.
Elijah Cuffee led the Flames with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Darius McGhee and Chris Parker, Liberty’s leading scorers, finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 7 for 23 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.
Liberty withstood Oklahoma State’s early second-half knockout attempt and trailed 50-47 following Parker’s 3-point play with 9:59 remaining.
However, the Flames went more than four minutes without scoring. The stretch featured four turnovers and three missed shots, and the Cowboys responded with six points to extend the advantage to 56-47 on Keylan Boone’s basket with 6:14 left.
Cuffee, though, wouldn’t let the Flames go away quietly in his senior season.
The left-hander hit a 3 to trim the deficit to 56-50 and end the length scoreless stretch.
Shiloh Robinson, who played major second-half minutes, scored on a second-chance opportunity to cut the deficit to four points, then had a big defensive play that led to a pair of Parker free throws that cut the deficit to 58-54 with 3:12 remaining.
That is when Cunningham took over. He scored the next 9 points for Oklahoma State, and those points helped keep OSU ahead as McGhee and Parker found the basket in a frantic effort to keep the deficit close.
Blake Preston, who was a focal point of Liberty’s offense in the first half, finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds.
Oklahoma State plays 12th-seeded Oregon State in Sunday’s second round.