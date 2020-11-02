Liberty's Latvian, 6-6, 325-pound Ralfs Rusins, mans middle for nation's No. 10 defense

Liberty University’s mission statement defines the school as “a Christian academic community in the tradition of evangelical institutions of higher education.” It’s a global draw. LU’s football roster includes players from 21 states, as far away from Lynchburg as California and Utah, the District of Columbia, Canada, and …
Latvia.
In the middle of the Flames’ defensive line is 6-foot-6, 325-pound Latvian Ralfs Rusins, a powerful senior in his third season as a regular. His football background, as might be suspected, is a bit different than that of the other 109 Liberty players.
Rusins played basketball and was involved in judo as a youth. He and his father, Vita, looked for another sport. Latvia had a football program in the nation's capital, Riga, which is about a 30-minute drive from Rusins' home in Carnikava. The Riga Lions team was directed by U.S. military personnel stationed in the northern European country.
Rusins had never seen a football game.
“They say, ‘You’re going to play on the defensive line,’” he said. “I say, ‘OK, cool.’ I put on the pads and it’s like, ‘Just go get the ball.’ That’s basically what I did.”
One of the Army soldiers coaching, Nebraskan Matt Kessinger, saw Rusins' development and potential, and recommended that Rusins explore the possibility of playing football on the college level in the U.S.
“At that point, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just try it out. If it happens, it happens, if doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,’” said Rusins.
He flew to America alone, rented a car, and attended several one-day football camps at colleges in the mid-Atlantic region, Liberty among them. LU at the time was coached by Turner Gill, a former Nebraska star quarterback who now works as Liberty's executive vice president of diversity, development and inclusion.
Rusins enrolled at LU, where football-wise, he said, “I was a blank page.”
He redshirted as a true freshman, when the Flames were still an FCS team, beginning his college career as a tight end. Last season, Liberty’s second as an FBS program, Rusins ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles and had two sacks. He’s fifth among Flames in tackles this season, with one sack, and NFL scouts can't miss the size and strength. They are following his progress.
Liberty (6-0), off to the best start in program history, earned its first ranking in the Associated Press poll this week (No. 25). The Flames visit Virginia Tech (4-2) Saturday looking for their second win of the season against an ACC program. LU won 38-21 at Syracuse on Oct. 17.
The Flames have attracted many high-level players because of the school’s facilities and Christian-based education and campus environment, according to second-year coach Hugh Freeze.
“There are those out there, for whatever reason, love to talk about us,” said Freeze. “I don’t believe in that. I think I’m going to talk about the only school I work for, and I expect others should do the same if they’re very confident in it.
“But there are some misnomers out there about Liberty. I love going through that and saying, ‘Listen, if you don’t want a curfew, or if you don’t want to go to (convocation meetings) and enhance your growth as an individual and what you believe and your foundation, you know what? Go somewhere else and do what you want to do. But you’re going to miss out on a blessing.’”
Rusins is part of Flames resistance that ranks No. 10 in total defense (294 ypg) and No. 21 in scoring defense (21.3 ypg). Virginia Tech ranks No. 4 in rushing (290.2 ypg). LU has limited opponents to an average of 121.8 rushing yards per game.
