Liberty's Latvian, 6-6, 325-pound Ralfs Rusins, mans middle for nation's No. 10 defense

“At that point, I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just try it out. If it happens, it happens, if doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,’” said Rusins.

He flew to America alone, rented a car, and attended several one-day football camps at colleges in the mid-Atlantic region, Liberty among them. LU at the time was coached by Turner Gill, a former Nebraska star quarterback who now works as Liberty's executive vice president of diversity, development and inclusion.

Rusins enrolled at LU, where football-wise, he said, “I was a blank page.”

He redshirted as a true freshman, when the Flames were still an FCS team, beginning his college career as a tight end. Last season, Liberty’s second as an FBS program, Rusins ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles and had two sacks. He’s fifth among Flames in tackles this season, with one sack, and NFL scouts can't miss the size and strength. They are following his progress.

Liberty (6-0), off to the best start in program history, earned its first ranking in the Associated Press poll this week (No. 25). The Flames visit Virginia Tech (4-2) Saturday looking for their second win of the season against an ACC program. LU won 38-21 at Syracuse on Oct. 17.