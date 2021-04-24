Liberty's Malik Willis wins Dudley award, a first for the school; R-MC's Presley Egbers wins Lanier award

With the announcement, Liberty became the seventh school to produce a Dudley winner.

Virginia, Virginia Tech and James Madison have historically dominated the award, with Old Dominion, Richmond and Emory & Henry also fielding past winners.

Because of the pandemic, the awards ceremony was moved from December to allow schools that opted to play in the spring the opportunity to finish their seasons.

Instead of an in-person banquet, the ceremony was televised on WTVR 6.

Egbers, the Randolph-Macon sophomore quarterback, is the second Yellow Jackets player to win the Lanier Award, following in the footsteps of running back Will McGhee in 2013.

“I want to thank our coaching staff,” Egbers said. “They put in a lot of hard work, a lot of late nights and early mornings, and without them, I don’t know where our program would be.

“I also want to thank my teammates. A motto our team follows is, ‘The team, the team, the team,’ and I feel like that’s why we were so successful this spring is because we all came together as a team.”

The ceremony also included the presentation of the annual Touchdown Club of Richmond postseason awards.