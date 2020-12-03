Liberty's regular season ends with called-off finale at Coastal Carolina, which picks up BYU

Liberty University announced Thursday morning that it had paused football activities in response to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program and will not play at Coastal Carolina Saturday in the Flames' regular-season finale.

Liberty (9-1), which lost only to N.C. State and defeated Virginia Tech and Syracuse, is ranked No. 25. Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) checks in at No. 14. Coastal Carolina quickly added No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) as its Saturday opponent.

The date at Coastal Carolina was the first game Liberty lost this season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Flames now await a possible invitation to a bowl game.

Liberty achieved its first ranking in FBS polls this season, and defeated an ACC opponent for the first time. Junior quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn, led the team as a runner and passer.

Second-year coach Hugh Freeze, the former Mississippi coach, has been mentioned as a candidate at South Carolina.