 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberty's regular season ends with called-off finale at Coastal Carolina, which picks up BYU
0 comments

Liberty's regular season ends with called-off finale at Coastal Carolina, which picks up BYU

{{featured_button_text}}
20201204_SPO_LIBERTYp01

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze

 LU ATHLETICS

Liberty University announced Thursday morning that it had paused football activities in response to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program and will not play at Coastal Carolina Saturday in the Flames' regular-season finale.

Liberty (9-1), which lost only to N.C. State and defeated Virginia Tech and Syracuse, is ranked No. 25. Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) checks in at No. 14. Coastal Carolina quickly added No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) as its Saturday opponent.

The date at Coastal Carolina was the first game Liberty lost this season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Flames now await a possible invitation to a bowl game.

Liberty achieved its first ranking in FBS polls this season, and defeated an ACC opponent for the first time. Junior quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn, led the team as a runner and passer.

Second-year coach Hugh Freeze, the former Mississippi coach, has been mentioned as a candidate at South Carolina.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News