Life in basketball leads sharpshooter David Shriver to VCU

To say David Shriver is a basketball lifer is to mean it in the most literal sense.

Shriver’s mother, Tina, was the girls basketball coach at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, W.Va., when he was born. And Shriver’s mother tells him the story all the time, he said, of how he spent the first night in the hospital as a newborn, per usual.

“And then the very second day I was in a crib in a gym, while she was at basketball practice,” Shriver said on Monday morning.

He was born into a true basketball family — both his mother and his father, Randy, played collegiately at Division II Alderson Broaddus in Philippi. His oldest sister, Brittni, also went on to play basketball there.

It was Shriver’s father who taught him how to shoot, and his shot has been a strength of his game since he was in middle school. He spent countless hours in the gym as he grew older, to hone that shot, becoming the most prolific shooter in Philip Barbour history.

Then he followed in the family footsteps to Alderson Broaddus, where he cemented himself as one of the most prolific shooters in that school’s history, too. A transfer to Hartford followed, where he shot 41.3% from 3-point range last year, 18th-best in the nation.

With one more year of eligibility left, Shriver entered the transfer portal once more. VCU came calling, and Shriver liked what he heard from members of the Rams staff.

So, after a visit to Richmond last week, the 6-6, 220-pound wing committed to VCU on Friday. The program announced on Monday that the graduate transfer has signed his national letter of intent.

"I liked how well connected they all were, from the staff all the way down to the players,” Shriver said of VCU.

Being the son of a coach came with perks for Shriver. His mother coached girls basketball and track at Philip Barbour for 20-plus years. She also teaches at Belington (W.Va.) Middle School.

That meant that Shriver had gym access virtually 24/7, to the courts at Philip Barbour and Belington. And he used it.

It was about eighth grade when he and his father began taking shooting workouts seriously, because of his potential. Shriver’s father would come home from work and then the two would head straight to the gym. Other times, he and his mother would get in before school.

It paid off — Shriver set Philip Barbour’s single-season 3-pointers record twice and finished with the career record (190).

Still, Shriver wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school. He got no Division I looks, he said. The best fit, Shriver found, was the school he grew up around: Alderson Broaddus. Not only did his parents and oldest sister play basketball there, but another older sister, Nikki, played volleyball there.

And in the eyes of Marcus Johnson, who coached Shriver at Philip Barbour, where Shriver has become much better in college — to supplement the offense — is his defense.

“I play smart, and I use my length,” Shriver said. “My coach [at Hartford] actually mentioned to me that I was one of the best positional defenders that we had.”

Offensively, Shriver's 216 3-pointers (216 of 534) are second in school history at Alderson Broaddus.

After three years there, though, Shriver decided to chase a Division I dream. He landed at Hartford, and his 88 3-pointers (88 of 213) last season led the America East Conference.

Upon entering the transfer portal again, in March, VCU reached out within about three weeks. There was immediate interest on Shriver’s end.

And, on the Rams’ end, shooting was an area that needed boosting. They were 316th in the country in 3s per game last season (5.7) and are losing their most prolific 3-point shooter in senior Vince Williams Jr., who declared for the NBA draft.

Shriver said VCU sees him fitting a spot positionally similar to the one Williams held. Williams slotted in as a “four” in the lineup, who could stretch the floor.

“I wanted David in our VCU Family due to his competitiveness, ability to shoot the basketball and his I.Q.," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a news release announcing Shriver’s signing on Monday.

Shriver chose VCU over a group of schools including Tennessee Tech, Lipscomb and Marshall. After the signing was announced Monday, Hartford coach John Gallagher wrote in a tweet that VCU is “getting the best pure shooter out there.”

"I think it's the shot selection that he does," Johnson said.

Now Shriver is just excited to get started. Not many people from his area have gotten such an opportunity, he said.

But for him, a life in basketball has led him to the chance to play a valuable role at VCU to finish his collegiate career.

“Just excited to get down there to work,” Shriver said. “To have a chance to compete for a championship, and just be a part of a high-level basketball program.”