Like his mom and dad, Longwood's Justin Hill now on the NCAA tournament stage

Donna Holt Hill had an illustrious basketball career at Virginia, earning All-America honors twice and finishing as the ACC’s all-time leader in steals. She helped the Cavaliers to four straight NCAA tournaments.

But in each of her final three appearances in the Big Dance, Holt and UVA were sent home by the same opponent.

“Every time we went to the tournament, we couldn’t get past Tennessee,” said Holt Hill.

Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis, she’ll be in the stands rooting against the Volunteers’ men’s team, but this has less to do with her past and everything to do with her present. Holt Hill’s son, Justin, is a starting sophomore guard for 14th-seeded Longwood, the Big South champions, who drew Tennessee in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament.

It’s the first time in program history for the Lancers reaching the NCAAs.

For his part, Hill didn’t know his mom’s history with Tennessee.

“I’ll try harder now that I know that,” Hill said with a laugh Wednesday.

The sage advice about playing on college basketball’s most celebrated stage doesn’t only come from mom. Hill’s father, Keith, played in the tournament in 1990 with New Mexico State as a senior, a season that saw him bank in a buzzer beater to upset No. 7 UNLV.

Keith Hill said, at the time, he didn’t appreciate the opportunity of being in the NCAAs the way he should have.

“Thinking about it now, it was incredible,” he said. “I just didn’t understand the importance of it back then.”

That’s something Keith Hill has emphasized to his son this week.

“He’s like, ‘This is a big moment in your life,’” said Justin Hill, who lead the Lancers in points and assists per game and is second in rebounding. “‘Make sure you make it count.’”

That’s the challenge Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers, and site of Longwood’s first-round matchup with third-seeded Tennessee. The Volunteers, coached by Rick Barnes, won the SEC tournament.

Teams with the 14 seed are a combined 22-122 in NCAA tournament history, a short list of victors that includes Richmond, which edged South Carolina in 1998, and Old Dominion, which upset Villanova in 1995. From 2013-2016 – four straight tournaments – at least one 14-seed won its first round game, and last year, Abilene Christian stunned Texas, 53-52, in a 3-14 game.

“When we got together in the summer I expected us to win our conference and win the tournament,” said Hill, who helped Longwood to a 26-6 record to this point. “Now, that we’re here it’s like, ‘Wow. We really did it.’”

Beating Tennessee (26-7) would be an even bigger “wow.” So can Longwood, which also has double-digit scorers in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest transfer Isaiah Wilkins and DeShaun Wade, who started his college career at East Carolina, upset the Volunteers?

Tennessee played two Big South teams during their non-conference schedule this season, crushing Presbyterian, 86-44, in November, and doing much the same to USC Upstate in December in a 96-52 blowout.

“Their size and their speed and their tenacity on defense, for smaller opponents, it will overwhelm you,” said Upstate assistant Stacey Palmore, a former Virginia Tech assistant. “They’ve got everything. They’re probably one of the most complete teams in college basketball.”

Still, Palmore, whose Upstate team lost to Longwood 85-72 in the regular season in February, and 79-70 in the Big South semifinals earlier this month, thinks there’s a path to an upset for the Lancers.

“They’re a smaller version of Tennessee,” said Palmore. “They’re going to get the ball in the paint and then kick it out for 3s. And they’re doing to defend their ass off. It’s going to be a testament of wills, because Longwood, they won’t back down from them, at all.”

That’s certainly what Justin Hill’s parents will be rooting for Thursday.

“Justin loves being on the big stage,” said Keith Hill. “I always tell Justin, if you go out there and do what you know how to do, you’ll be fine.”