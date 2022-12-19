Like Houston, No. 22 Miami will test No. 6 Virginia with its ball movement

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Eschewing more common phrases such as tough as nails or tough as shoe leather, Tony Bennett explained that Virginia’s defense wasn’t where it needed to be Saturday in a home loss to No. 5 Houston.

“You gotta be as tough as whale blubber,” said Bennett after key defensive breakdowns hurt second-ranked UVa in its 69-61 loss to the Cougars. “You can bend, but you can’t break. I thought at a few times on crucial possessions we broke with an unsound play.”

Nails, shoe leather, whale blubber.

Whatever it is, Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) – which dropped to No. 6 after its first loss of the season – needs to be it Tuesday night when it plays at No. 22 Miami. The Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0) boast two of the league’s top scorers in Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller and lead the ACC in assists per game.

They’re selfless sharing of the basketball to get good shots has helped the Hurricanes rank second in the conference in field goal percentage.

Jim Larranaga’s Miami team, an early season surprise in the ACC, isn’t deep. Larranaga plays six players over 20 minutes per game while just one other Hurricane averages even 10. It’s not a great 3-point shooting team and doesn’t get to the free-throw line much.

What the Hurricanes do is pass the ball, get good shots and hit them. They aim to get 16 assists per game, Larranaga said Monday. Against Virginia, he knows that’s no easy task.

“It’s a challenge,” said Larranaga. “The whole idea of getting assists is, you penetrate the defense and then kick it out for other guys to get catch and shoot shots. With the pack line, it’s hard to penetrate. So you have to do a great job of moving it.”

Last season, Virginia won both meetings with the Hurricanes, routing Miami 71-56 in Charlottesville and rallying for a 74-71 win in Coral Gables.

While Houston had all five of its starters in double figures on Saturday, the very definition of a balanced offense, Miami has two of the league’s top scorers, who are the undeniable focal points of its attack – an inside-outside 1-2 punch with forward Jordan Miller and guard Isaiah Wong.

Wong is sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game, and Mille ranks 13th at 15.1. But in last year’s losses to Virginia, Wong was held to 16 points over the two games, while Miller totaled 17.

“You can’t take more than two dribbles when you’re driving,” said Miller. “Someone’s going to be in the gap. They’re always known as a very, very good defensive team. One dribble, kick it out is going to have to be something that we’re used to.”

A big part of Virginia’s fast start to this season had been its shooting, particularly from 3-point range. It shot 50% (52 for 104) from 3-point range over its first six games. It’s hitting just 18% (11 for 62) the past three outings.

Against Houston, Virginia came out fast, like it had been shot out of cannon, building a 9-0 lead. But it quickly became clear the Cavaliers had been launched headlong into a brick well. That’s how tough the Cougars’ defense proved to be, or, in Bennett’s unusual parlance, as tough as whale blubber.

Virginia shot 41.7% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. Including forward Ben Vander Plas’s 0 for 6 showing, the Cavaliers were 6 for 22 from beyond the arc.

But after the Houston defeat, it wasn’t the 3-point misses Bennett was bemoaning.

“I can live with missed shots, but we had some breakdowns defensively,” said Bennett. “Any time [against] a good team, you break down, they made us pay.”

And Miami is capable of doing the same.