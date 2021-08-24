Like kangaroo mascot, VMI committed to forward progress after spring splash

A couple of VMI cheerleaders in the 1940s recognized the rarity of a kangaroo as a mascot and suggested VMI adopt it. A live kangaroo, named "TD Bound," was part of VMI athletics for many years and cared for by a school employee who also ran a small zoo near Lexington.
VMI hasn't had an actual kangaroo supporting football since the 1970s, but the mascot lives on with a cheerleader wearing an oversized kangaroo outfit. The mascot’s nickname changed to “Moe,” so it would be more representative of all VMI sports.
Football coach Scott Wachenheim recently picked up on the kangaroo theme as it applies to this season, when the Keydets hope to build on spring-season success. They went 6-2, their first winning season since 1981, captured the Southern Conference title for the first time since 1977, and made their first appearance in the FCS playoffs.
“Staying on the hunt” is Wachenheim’s way of inspiring his current team. “We’ve always got to be on the hunt.”
He noted that kangaroos, because of their physical builds, are incapable of moving backwards. As with a kangaroo, “Our focus is moving forward,” said Wachenheim, the FCS spring coach of the year.
Junior All-American linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High) remembers not long ago when a few other SoCon members were annually viewed as the teams to beat in the league race.
"Now we’re the team that everyone [targets]," said Snyder. "We’re ready for it. We’re very confident in our abilities to go out there and compete with anyone.”
This fall season looked like a rebuilding project because the Keydets would be without record-setting quarterback Reece Udinski, the centerpiece of the program’s rise. On March 20, Udinski, already committed to Maryland for fall of 2021, suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the spring-semester season.
“A big blow for us,” said All-American receiver Jakob Herres.
In stepped sophomore Seth Morgan, who was on the field as a back-up during two 2019 games. The Keydets’ offense would presumably fade in the spring without Udinski. It did not. Morgan started the last four games, finishing with a .713 completion percentage, which ranked second in the FCS. He also emerged as a strong running option.
Morgan, a 6-foot-3 193-pounder from Pittsburgh, returns, and “I think he’s had a great summer. I think he’s way ahead of where he left off,” said Wachenheim. “He has a better understanding of the offense. He’s extremely confident. He’s had a great [August] camp, been a great leader. I expect big things out of Seth this season.”
Unusually broad contributions from freshmen boosted VMI in the spring. The Keydets had 40, about twice as many as other FCS programs. Many are non-scholarship players, but recruited walk-ons often develop into FCS regulars. At VMI, freshmen are particularly important because the Keydets don't draw FBS transfers, have no graduate school for grad transfers, and historically don't retain many fifth-year players.
VMI freshmen go through the Rat Line, a demanding indoctrination period that lasts until February. Typically, Keydets freshmen are worn down mentally and physically by the Rat Line, reducing their fall football impacts. They were out of the Rat Line for the spring-semester season.
“Obviously this year … they’re going to have to be dealing with that,” Herres said of the new class of frehmen.
But he also recognized that the Keydets got “a taste of winning” that can be used as a foundational piece for additional success as expectations increase. The Keydets were picked second or third in SoCon preseason polls. Since VMI’s August camp opened, some of the school’s students have returned to Lexington.
“They seem to be excited about the season instead of not looking forward to the season,” said Wachenheim.
The Keydets open Sept. 4 at home against non-scholarship Davidson.
