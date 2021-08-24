Like kangaroo mascot, VMI committed to forward progress after spring splash

"Now we’re the team that everyone [targets]," said Snyder. "We’re ready for it. We’re very confident in our abilities to go out there and compete with anyone.”

This fall season looked like a rebuilding project because the Keydets would be without record-setting quarterback Reece Udinski, the centerpiece of the program’s rise. On March 20, Udinski, already committed to Maryland for fall of 2021, suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the spring-semester season.

“A big blow for us,” said All-American receiver Jakob Herres.

In stepped sophomore Seth Morgan, who was on the field as a back-up during two 2019 games. The Keydets’ offense would presumably fade in the spring without Udinski. It did not. Morgan started the last four games, finishing with a .713 completion percentage, which ranked second in the FCS. He also emerged as a strong running option.

Morgan, a 6-foot-3 193-pounder from Pittsburgh, returns, and “I think he’s had a great summer. I think he’s way ahead of where he left off,” said Wachenheim. “He has a better understanding of the offense. He’s extremely confident. He’s had a great [August] camp, been a great leader. I expect big things out of Seth this season.”