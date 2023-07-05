CHARLOTTESVILLE – How would a tall combo guard with great ball-handling skills, a lethal long-range shot and a flair for playmaking fit in Tony Bennett’s system at Virginia? While they recruited St. Thomas transfer guard Andrew Rohde, UVa’s coaching staff found an easy way to answer that question.

They popped on video of Ty Jerome‘s career with the Cavaliers.

“They showed me his film and highlights,” Rohde said. “I think one of my biggest things is being able to fit well in different systems, play different positions. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”

The 6-foot-6 Rohde, a Milwaukee native, earned Summit League rookie of the year honors last season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, playing both point and shooting guard. And he did it with style – no-look, between-the-legs and behind-the-back passes were commonplace for Rohde.

“He’s got a little pizazz to him in the open floor, which I like,” said UVa associate head coach Jason Williford. “He’s very versatile, very good feel for the game. Ty Jerome, but probably a more athletic version of Ty Jerome.”

The 6-5 Jerome helped lead Virginia to the 2019 national championship and is heading into his fifth season in the NBA. He spent the past year with the Golden State Warriors and last week agreed to a free agent deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jerome averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 assists while starring alongside De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy for three seasons. He laughs at the idea that players who hoop with flair somehow won’t be a fit with Bennett, who is 341-124 in his 14 seasons leading the Cavaliers.

“There were a lot of people tweeting at me when I was a freshman, begging me to leave UVa,” Jerome said. “Coach Bennett knows what he’s doing. He knew what he was doing when he recruited the people before me, when he recruited my class and when he recruited the people after me.”

Jerome said that Bennett did ask the talented trio at times to pump the brakes on their pace of play. But Jerome never felt like his creativity was being stifled, and the results don’t lie. Virginia went 89-17 in Jerome’s three seasons, and its trio of stars all turned pro after winning the national championship.

“No matter where you go, you’re going to have to adjust,” Jerome said. “Nobody’s a perfect fit for a coach and nobody sees 100% eye to eye with any coach they’re ever going to have. There were times when Steve Kerr and Steph Curry didn’t see exactly 100% eye to eye, but they love each other. And from Day 1, I always loved Coach Bennett, and I always felt he loved me. When you feel that connection with a coach, you’d go to war for him.”

Rohde said he’s already developing that kind of relationship with Bennett, too.

“The importance of having a coach you trust and who trusts you as well — that was the biggest thing for me at St. Thomas. And that’s what I felt at Virginia, too,” Rohde said. “I really trust Coach Bennett, and I can tell he has a plan for this group of guys coming in.”

UVa also had an in with Rohde once he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal back in March. His childhood friend – and former AAU teammate – Leon Bond III plays for the Cavaliers. Bond, who redshirted this past season, quickly joined in recruiting Rohde once UVa’s staff expressed interest in him.

“When I heard that we had reached out to Andrew, and he texted me about it, man, I was on top of it,” Bond said. “Hitting his phone every week, FaceTiming him, just telling him more about the school.”

Bond agrees that Rohde’s skillset will be a good fit with Bennett and Virginia.

“He’s such a complete player,” Bond said. “He’ll bring that shooting aspect to it, a dude who comes in and he can give you six 3s in a game and that’s not out of the ordinary. His playmaking and his drive to win, that dude’s a winner. There’s no better person to come into this program and help us win.”

Bennett is rebuilding Virginia’s roster through the transfer portal, adding forwards Jacob Grove (Oklahoma) and Jordan Minor (Merrimack) and guards Dante Harris (Georgetown) and Rohde. With Reece Beekman dropping out of the NBA draft to return to UVa and Isaac McKneely back after an impressive freshman season, the Cavaliers have an intriguingly versatile backcourt.

Beekman figures to play more with the ball in his hands, a role he shared with Kihei Clark the past two seasons. Harris, who transferred midyear from the Hoyas, and Rohde can both play on or off the ball.

For his part, Rohde is eager to show he can contribute to an elite college basketball program.

“I put my name in the portal wanting to play at the highest level and see what I could do,” Rohde said.

“Play with those top guys. Play in the ACC.”

