Local company's NIL deal puts spotlight on linemen, the 'overlooked' college football players

It began as a joke.
Nick Clarke was on vacation in Myrtle Beach in July when name, image and likeness rules took effect, opening up the opportunity for collegiate athletes to make money off of their sports.
Clarke played center at Atlee and then Old Dominion (2014-18), and co-founded a Richmond area-based offensive line training company called Hog Academy in 2019 with former Atlee teammate and Florida State center (2014-18) Alec Eberle.
While on vacation, as the NIL landscape began to unfold, Clarke texted with a pair of former ODU teammates and fellow offensive linemen, Isaac Weaver and T.J. Storment (now at Texas Tech). Clarke asked if either planned to sign any NIL deals.
Weaver and Storment kiddingly suggested that Clarke sign them himself, with Hog Academy.
“And I was like, 'Oh I'd love to, if we had anything to offer,’” Clarke said.
But then it hit Clarke — Hog Academy could create NIL partnerships with players through the sale of T-shirts. The idea started with the possibility of personalized shirts for Weaver and Storment, then ballooned to the thought of sponsoring the entire offensive line units at their respective schools, with each players’ face featured on the back of the shirts.
Clarke got rolling with the project almost right away, working through the rest of his vacation. And a program that began with just ODU and Texas Tech, through Clarke’s connections to his former teammates, has gone nationwide.
Hog Academy has partnered with, or is planning to partner with, players at 18 schools, from ODU to Oregon. And the basis has remained the same — Hog Academy has continued to target the players who don’t always get as much attention as some of their skill-position peers, in NIL or otherwise: linemen. Each player on a particular schools’ line unit is represented on the respective shirts.
“Offensive line, defensive lines — mainly O-lines — are a big family,” Clarke said. “And it’s huge on camaraderie. And that’s what we were really aiming to get at. And it worked, it was cool.”
In addition to ODU and Texas Tech, Clarke was able to get players at Richmond involved through Spiders right tackle Joe More, who was an intern with Hog Academy over the summer. He also expanded to include defensive linemen through Wake Forest tackle Miles Fox, another former ODU teammate.
With that base, Hog Academy expanded to reach players at more than a dozen other schools, primarily through Instagram. Direct messages were sent to players, and the shirts caught on fast, Clarke said.
Alex Forsyth, the starting center at Oregon, was one who replied right away. Forsyth talked to his teammates, and the Ducks decided to take a different approach. Rather than sell shirts for their own profit, they collaborated to put the money raised toward charity.
Oregon’s spring football game typically benefits a food bank in the area called FOOD for Lane County. But the game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and was played without fans in 2021. So Forsyth and teammates decided to try to help make up for that by donating their proceeds to the food bank. They promoted the shirts on social media, and raised almost $1,100.
“I know I’m not going to personally make a lot of money off of NIL,” Forsyth said. “But I know if I can make some money to benefit somebody else then that’s all I really want.”
Linemen at Utah State similarly decided to use Hog Academy’s shirts for charity, Clarke said.
Though the shirts feature the faces of schools’ line units on the back, instead of individual players, those who purchase can select the name of the particular player they want to support when they buy.
"It's not like a quarterback, where if a quarterback has his own T-shirt, everybody's buying it,” Clarke said. “Offensive line, if you put an individual you'll get family members who'll buy it, which is great. But we found that fans really gravitated towards the full group. ... And it really helped drive sales for the athletes themselves.”
Individual players have made anywhere from $10 on the low end to close to $1,000 on the high end from the sales.
“You don’t really see a lot of offensive linemen signing these NIL deals,” More said. “So it’s just like a really cool little opportunity for us to kind of get our faces out there and have a little fun with it.”
In Virginia, besides Richmond and ODU, Hog Academy has worked its NIL deal with players at Liberty as well. And, beyond, players from national champion Georgia are among those Hog Academy is working on partnering with.
From the lineman roots, Clarke is also expanding with another company called Campus Sideline, to make shirts for other positions and other sports — like ODU running back Blake Watson and former ODU wide receiver Nigel Fitzgerald, now at Connecticut.
Outside of the shirts, Hog Academy is continuing to focus on growing its foundation — linemen-specific workouts and camps for primarily high school and middle school athletes
But now the company is carving out its own niche in the new world of NIL, too, giving the players who man the trenches a platform in that space that otherwise may be hard to come by.
“Which was the whole goal of this,” Clarke said, “was looking out for the guys who we always say are overlooked."
