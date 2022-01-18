Local company's NIL deal puts spotlight on linemen, the 'overlooked' college football players

Alex Forsyth, the starting center at Oregon, was one who replied right away. Forsyth talked to his teammates, and the Ducks decided to take a different approach. Rather than sell shirts for their own profit, they collaborated to put the money raised toward charity.

Oregon’s spring football game typically benefits a food bank in the area called FOOD for Lane County. But the game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and was played without fans in 2021. So Forsyth and teammates decided to try to help make up for that by donating their proceeds to the food bank. They promoted the shirts on social media, and raised almost $1,100.

“I know I’m not going to personally make a lot of money off of NIL,” Forsyth said. “But I know if I can make some money to benefit somebody else then that’s all I really want.”

Linemen at Utah State similarly decided to use Hog Academy’s shirts for charity, Clarke said.

Though the shirts feature the faces of schools’ line units on the back, instead of individual players, those who purchase can select the name of the particular player they want to support when they buy.