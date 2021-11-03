Locals-led Richard Bland men's soccer reaches district final

Led by a handful of former Richmond area high school standouts, the Richard Bland College of William & Mary men's soccer team beat USC Lancaster 3-1 on Sunday to win the school's second National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 championship.

Central defensive midfielder and 2021 All-Metro honoree Julian Rivera (Cosby; 2 goals, 3 assists), a product of local clubs such as FC Richmond and the Richmond Strikers, among others, leads the Statesman in minutes played. Fellow All-Region selections Moses Mora (Meadowbrook; 10 goals, 8 assists) and Tyriq Amos (Goochland; goal, assist) have also contributed for a 10-4-1 Richard Bland outfit that will plays in the program's first ever NJCAA Southeast District final Saturday at home at 10:30 a.m. against Daytona State.