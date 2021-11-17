Long snapper Davis, holder Miller important pieces in Ratke's NCAA record at JMU

But Miller also had an inkling to keep playing. He went through a tryout for the team as a freshman and didn’t make it. He tried out again the fall semester of his sophomore season in 2018 and made the team as a wide receiver.

That fall was also when Davis earned the opportunity to take over long-snapping duties for the Dukes as a redshirt freshman. And, after Curt Cignetti was hired as JMU’s coach following that season, Miller was moved to holder. Miller had served as a holder in high school as well.

The summer before the 2019 season, the working relationship among Davis, Miller and Ratke — who had been the team’s primary kicker since midway through the 2017 season — began to take root.

The trio took to the field in the afternoons, after workouts, to try to perfect the particulars of their assembly line.

“And just being friends definitely helps us and helps our chemistry,” Miller said. “Because if say there was anything that ever went wrong we wouldn’t be afraid to talk about it. And be able to fix it.”

Davis hasn’t made a bad snap in his three-plus seasons, and both he and Miller are what Cignetti described as unsung heroes for JMU.