Long snapper Davis, holder Miller important pieces in Ratke's NCAA record at JMU

When James Madison returned to its locker room at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium after a 32-22 win there on Saturday, three players were selected to lead the team in its traditional postgame singing of its fight song.
During the game, kicker Ethan Ratke continued a history-making fall for him by clearing a couple of final hurdles. After setting the FCS career marks for field goals and scoring by a kicker earlier this season, the former Atlee standout on Saturday set the NCAA records in both categories.
So it was a given that Ratke would be designated for the fight song. But standing on either side of him in front of the rest of the team were the two teammates Ratke credited at the end of his postgame interview: long snapper Kyle Davis and holder Alex Miller.
The trio formed a consistent unit the past three seasons. They’re friends and their relationship helped make Ratke’s record possible.
“I owe so much to Kyle Davis and Alex Miller and the whole field goal unit,” Ratke said. “None of this would be possible without them.”
Ratke on Saturday also set a JMU single-game field goals record with six. He broke his own mark of five set against Delaware in October.
His career mark in field goals stands at 100, and his scoring by a kicker tally is 517. He passed Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez (96, 2013-16) and Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert (499, 2015-18) in the respective categories at William & Mary.
His long snapper and holder took different paths to play their respective parts in the success.
Davis, a Waxhaw, N.C., native, had a background as a center. But he began to devote more attention to long-snapping as a ninth-grader, coming off a specialists camp where he did well. He stuck with the position through high school.
“I kind of fell in love with that little niche of a position,” Davis said.
When Davis was in high school, he watched a friend play at Richmond, former Spiders defensive lineman Nick Velardo. Bob Trott was then the defensive coordinator at UR, before he was hired to the same position at JMU. Davis was introduced to Trott at that game and built a relationship with him.
After Trott moved on to JMU, he invited Davis to a camp. JMU became an easy choice for him from there.
Miller, meanwhile, wasn’t a player at the start of his time at JMU. He was an intern with the coaching staff, working with the running backs.
He was a quarterback in high school, at Robinson in Fairfax. But he wasn’t highly recruited. He mainly had conversations with Division III programs.
Miller’s father, Brian, is a coach, now leading the offensive line at Division II Fairmont State. A connection between Miller’s father and a JMU staffer helped link Miller to the Dukes’ staff, eventually leading to the internship spot.
But Miller also had an inkling to keep playing. He went through a tryout for the team as a freshman and didn’t make it. He tried out again the fall semester of his sophomore season in 2018 and made the team as a wide receiver.
That fall was also when Davis earned the opportunity to take over long-snapping duties for the Dukes as a redshirt freshman. And, after Curt Cignetti was hired as JMU’s coach following that season, Miller was moved to holder. Miller had served as a holder in high school as well.
The summer before the 2019 season, the working relationship among Davis, Miller and Ratke — who had been the team’s primary kicker since midway through the 2017 season — began to take root.
The trio took to the field in the afternoons, after workouts, to try to perfect the particulars of their assembly line.
“And just being friends definitely helps us and helps our chemistry,” Miller said. “Because if say there was anything that ever went wrong we wouldn’t be afraid to talk about it. And be able to fix it.”
Davis hasn’t made a bad snap in his three-plus seasons, and both he and Miller are what Cignetti described as unsung heroes for JMU.
When Ratke broke the NCAA record with a third-quarter kick Saturday, Miller felt happy and proud. Ratke, Miller said, is one of the team’s hardest workers.
“If someone was to deserve it, it’d be him for sure,” Miller said.
But both he and Davis have played important parts in it.
They celebrated together in Williamsburg on Saturday.
“It’s cool to go on this ride with Ethan,” Davis said. “And all the success he’s had, he’s been taking us along with him. So it’s been fun.”
