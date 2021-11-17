Long snapper Davis, holder Miller important pieces in Ratke's NCAA record

Miller’s father, Brian, is a coach, now leading the offensive line at Division II Fairmont State. A connection between Miller’s father and a JMU staffer helped link Miller to the Dukes’ staff, eventually leading to the internship spot.

But Miller also had an inkling to keep playing. He went through a tryout for the team as a freshman, and didn’t make it. Then he tried out again the fall semester of his sophomore season in 2018 and made the team, as a wide receiver.

That fall was also when Davis earned the opportunity to take over long snapping duties for the Dukes, as a redshirt freshman. And, after Curt Cignetti was hired as JMU’s coach following that season, Miller was moved to holder. Miller had served as a holder in high school as well.

The summer before the 2019 season, the working relationship between Davis, Miller and Ratke — who had been the team’s primary placekicker since midway through the 2017 season — began to really take root.

The trio took to the field in the afternoons, after workouts, to try to perfect the particulars of their assembly line.