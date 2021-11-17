Long snapper Davis, holder Miller important pieces in Ratke's NCAA record

When JMU returned to its locker room at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium after a 32-22 win there on Saturday, a trio of players were selected to lead the team in its traditional postgame singing of its fight song.
During the game, kicker Ethan Ratke continued what’s been a history-making fall for him by clearing a couple final hurdles. After setting the FCS career marks for field goals and scoring by a kicker earlier this season, the former Atlee standout on Saturday set the overall NCAA records in both categories.
So it was a given that Ratke would be a designee for the fight song. But standing on either side of him in front of the rest of the team were also the two teammates who Ratke made sure to credit at the end of his postgame interview: long snapper Kyle Davis and holder Alex Miller.
The trio have been a consistent unit the past three seasons, Davis and Miller the supporting cast to Ratke’s show.
They’re friends, not just teammates, and their relationship is what helped make Ratke’s record possible.
“I owe so much to Kyle Davis and Alex Miller and the whole field goal unit,” Ratke said. “None of this would be possible without them.”
Ratke on Saturday also set a new JMU single-game field goals record, knocking six through. He broke his own record of five in that category, set against Delaware in October.
His career mark in field goals now stands at 100, and his scoring by a kicker tally is 517. He passed Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez (96, 2013-16) and Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert (499, 2015-18) in the respective categories at William & Mary.
His long snapper and holder took very different paths to play their respective parts in the success.
Davis, a Waxhaw, N.C., native, had a background as a center coming up. But he began to devote more attention to long snapping as a ninth grader, coming off a specialists camp he attended and did well at. He stuck with the position through high school.
“I kind of fell in love with that little niche of a position,” Davis said.
When Davis was in high school, he went to watch a friend play at Richmond, former Spiders defensive lineman Nick Velardo. Bob Trott was then the defensive coordinator at UR, before he was hired to the same position at JMU. Davis was introduced to Trott at that game, and built a relationship with him.
After Trott moved on to JMU, he invited Davis to a camp. And JMU became an easy choice for him from there.
Miller, meanwhile, wasn’t a player at the start of his time at JMU. Rather, he was an intern with the coaching staff, working with the running backs.
He was a quarterback in high school, at Robinson in Fairfax. But he wasn’t highly recruited, mainly conversations with Division III programs.
Miller’s father, Brian, is a coach, now leading the offensive line at Division II Fairmont State. A connection between Miller’s father and a JMU staffer helped link Miller to the Dukes’ staff, eventually leading to the internship spot.
But Miller also had an inkling to keep playing. He went through a tryout for the team as a freshman, and didn’t make it. Then he tried out again the fall semester of his sophomore season in 2018 and made the team, as a wide receiver.
That fall was also when Davis earned the opportunity to take over long snapping duties for the Dukes, as a redshirt freshman. And, after Curt Cignetti was hired as JMU’s coach following that season, Miller was moved to holder. Miller had served as a holder in high school as well.
The summer before the 2019 season, the working relationship between Davis, Miller and Ratke — who had been the team’s primary placekicker since midway through the 2017 season — began to really take root.
The trio took to the field in the afternoons, after workouts, to try to perfect the particulars of their assembly line.
“And just being friends definitely helps us and helps our chemistry,” Miller said. “Because if say there was anything that ever went wrong we wouldn't be afraid to talk about it. And be able to fix it.”
Davis hasn’t registered a bad snap in his three-plus seasons, and both he and Miller are what Cignetti described as unsung heroes for JMU.
When Ratke broke the NCAA record with a third-quarter kick Saturday, Miller felt incredibly happy and proud. Ratke, Miller said, is one of the most hard-working people on the team.
“If someone was to deserve it, it'd be him for sure,” Miller said.
But both he and Davis have played their own, important parts in it.
And so, together, they celebrated in Williamsburg on Saturday.
“It’s cool to go on this ride with Ethan,” Davis said. “And all the success he’s had, he’s been taking us along with him. So, it’s been fun.”
