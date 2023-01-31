Longtime coach Lou Campanelli, who led JMU to three NCAA tourney wins in '80s, dies at 84

Former JMU men’s basketball coach Lou Campanelli, who led the Dukes to three NCAA tournaments and three victories in the program’s biggest run of success at the Division I level, died on Tuesday, the university announced. He was 84.

Campanelli coached the Dukes for 13 years, from 1972 to 1985, and compiled a record of 238-118 (.669 winning percentage). His teams finished with winning records every year except for his last, when JMU went 14-14.

Campanelli’s Dukes reached the Division II tournament twice before moving to Division I play for the 1976-77 season. JMU earned its first berth to the NCAA Division I tournament in 1981 after nearly upsetting Ralph Sampson and No. 3 UVa in the regular season.

But the Dukes successfully upset Georgetown in the first round of the tournament, with Campanelli leading JMU to national recognition.

Campanelli and the Dukes returned to the tournament the next two years and won first-round games against Ohio State and West Virginia. Since Campanelli’s departure, the program has only made two NCAA appearances (1994, 2013) and won one NCAA game (a First Four triumph over LIU Brooklyn in 2013).

He went on to coach at California from 1985 to 1993, leading the Bears to a rare NCAA tournament berth and first-round win in 1990, and he finished his 21-year coaching career with a 361-225 record.