Longtime VCU golf coach Matt Ball to retire

After a decorated 22-year run as the golf coach at his alma mater, VCU’s Matt Ball will retire this summer.

The school announced the move Tuesday afternoon. Ball’s retirement will be effective June 30.

Among his accomplishments have been eight conference titles, 10 NCAA regional appearances and a trip to the 2002 NCAA championship. He’s also been named a conference coach of the year four times, in 2008 and 2009 in the Colonial Athletic Association and in 2014 and 2015 in the Atlantic 10.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be able to coach so many outstanding young men,” Ball said in a statement. “I have so many great memories I will take to my grave. I will continue to be their biggest fan, and I can’t wait to see the upcoming accomplishments of the current players and those yet to come."

"I’m so thankful VCU has allowed me to lead the program for so many years.”

Ball played golf at VCU himself, before graduating in 1987. The Fredericksburg native was hired as the program’s coach in 1999.