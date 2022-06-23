Longwood AD Michelle Meadows leaving for position at NJCAA

Michelle Meadows, a Monacan High and Virginia Tech graduate, is leaving her position as Longwood’s director of athletics to become the vice president for operations and COO of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Meadows was named Lancers AD in May of 2019, but had been a member of Longwood’s department of athletics since 2005. She worked as an assistant AD, associate AD, deputy AD and interim AD at the Farmville school. Before that, Meadows worked in VCU's athletic department.

Associate AD Austin Shaver, a former William & Mary and Lancers men's basketball assistant and a Virginia graduate (Class of 2007), will serve as the day-to-day operational lead point of contact for Longwood athletics, according to the school. Longwood will explore options for the AD position through the summer.

Meadows was the 1995 All-Metro softball player of the year while at Monacan and she was the first softball player to be inducted into Virginia Tech's Hall of Fame. Meadows started four years for the Hokies, and was the A-10 player of the year as a senior.

With Meadows leading the Longwood department of athletics, the Lancers won 2022 Big South championships in men's and women's basketball.

At the NJCAA, which includes 500 member schools and is based in Charlotte, Meadows will manage budget operations, among other responsibilities. The NJCAA president and CEO is Dr. Christopher Parker, who graduated from Halifax County High School and Virginia Tech. He earned his master's at VCU while working as a graduate assistant on the Rams' baseball staff.