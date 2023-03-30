There’s considerable discussion in college athletics about alignment of school administrations and their sports offerings. Longwood this week made a strong statement about its alignment with men’s basketball coach Griff Aldrich.

The school and Aldrich agreed to a 10-year contract extension that carries through the 2033-34 season, and validates Longwood's gamble on an out-of-the-box hire five years ago.

In a school release, President W. Taylor Reveley IV said Aldrich, “has transformed the culture of Longwood basketball into a program defined by excellence, hard work, and character that reflects the university's values and shows them to the world."

Reveley also praised Aldrich and his wife, Julie, for the good they have done in the Farmville community.

Aldrich most recently led Longwood to a second straight 20-win season (20-12), marking the first time the program posted back-to-back 20-win seasons at any level. The 2021-22 Lancers won the Big South regular-season and tournament championships, advanced to the program's first NCAA Division I tournament, and finished 26-7.

Aldrich arrived at Longwood in late March of 2018. He was working as UMBC's director of recruiting and program development under Ryan Odom, VCU’s new coach. Aldrich, who's from Norfolk and played basketball at Hampden-Sydney (Class of 1996) under coach Tony Shaver, earned a law degree from Virginia in 1999 and worked as an assistant coach at H-SC for a year.

Aldrich then spent 16 years in law and business. He became a partner at the law firm of Vinson & Elkins, based in Houston and London. He subsequently established a private oil and gas company in Texas, and held the position of managing director & chief financial officer in a national energy-focused private investment firm. He coached AAU teams before joining Odom, also a grad of H-SC and former Tigers' teammate, at UMBC.

Next season, Longwood opens the Brock Center, a 3,000-seat arena.