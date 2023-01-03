Longwood, by necessity, took serpentine path to 10-5 mark, No. 111 NET ranking

Longwood on Wednesday night at Charleston Southern closes a stretch of seven road dates among nine games. That’s life as defending Big South Conference champion.

The Lancers are 10-5, 8-5 against Division I opposition, and in the NCAA NET rankings check in at No. 111, superior to VCU (No. 125) and Richmond (135).

To reach this position, they took a serpentine nonconference route, one that went through Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama), Fairfax (George Mason), San Diego (University of San Diego), Dover, Del. (Delaware State), Wichita, Kan. (Wichita State), Brooklyn, N.Y. (St. Francis), and Charleston, S.C. (The Citadel).

Griff Aldrich, Longwood’s fifth-year coach, on Tuesday morning was asked to assess the difficulty his mid-major program, which went 26-7 last season (15-1 Big South) and advanced to the Division I NCAA tournament for the first time, encountered trying to put together an agreeable nonconference schedule.

“Virtually impossible,” said Aldrich. “It was as hard this year as I’ve ever, and not close.”

Longwood’s nonconference schedules from years past involved trips to California, Texas, Iowa and the state of Washington. So serious travel is not foreign to the Lancers.

“But those, we chose those,” said Aldrich.

This season, Longwood didn’t have many choices. The Lancers are on the rise, were picked to repeat as Big South champs, and therefore - by and large – were viewed as highly undesirable nonconference opponents. They picked up games where they could.

“Not ideal to be flying out to the West Coast for one game,” Aldrich said of Longwood’s 71-68 loss at San Diego on Nov. 28.

The Lancers, winners of five straight games, have already waded into Big South Conference play (2-0), in title-defense mode for the first time. “Stay hungry,” Aldrich tells his players. The next couple of months will require more focus than last season because the Lancers are now hunted, he reminds them.

Aldrich knows November and December travel took a toll. He noted that the Lancers were attending classes, taking exams and practicing while on that far-flung, nonconference ride. Plus, Longwood has been bugged by injuries, and was required to juggle roles on the fly.

“There’s a lot going on,” said Aldrich.

Here’s where Aldrich, the Hampden-Sydney alum (Class of 1996) who graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, could pound the table and curse all of those Division I programs in Virginia that would not agree to dates with the Lancers in November and December.

He chooses not to do so, even though that would have made life easier for Longwood, and enhanced the brand he's responsible for growing.

“Totally understand,” said Aldrich. “If I were in their shoes, I’d do the same thing. Longwood, we’re striving to build our reputation. My hope is the staffs across the Commonwealth respect the program, but the fan bases may not."

Onward go the Lancers, wishing they could stay in Virginia for more games, guided by a coach who's mindful of why they don't.

“In some ways, it’s a compliment,” said Aldrich.