Longwood can't handle Tennessee in NCAA tournament debut

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first 11 minutes of its NCAA tournament debut, Longwood slowed down one of the nation’s hottest teams. For the rest of the night, the Lancers were overwhelmed.

Guard Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Tennessee, fresh off its SEC tournament title, used a big run to end the first half to blow open Thursday’s meeting with overmatched Longwood, as the Volunteers won their eighth straight, 88-56.

They will play 11-seed Michigan, a winner over six-seed Colorado State, in a second-round game Saturday.

Tennessee hit 13 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 15 Longwood turnovers.

Sophomore guard Justin Hill, whose mother and father both played in the NCAA tournament during their college careers, led the Lancers with 13 points.

Virginia Tech and Wake Forest transfer Isaiah Wilkins struggled in his return to the big dance. Wilkins, who played in the 2019 tournament with the Hokies, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finishing with nine points.

Longwood, which won the Big South regular season title and then the conference tournament crown, withstood an initial punch from Tennessee’s defense, which had four steals and a blocked shot in the first three minutes.

After Isaiah Wilkins hit a jumper in the lane, the Lancers’ deficit was just 16-15 with 11:30 to go in the first half.

Longwood’s fifth turnover of the first half led to Tennessee’s first 3-pointer – from Kennedy Chandler with 10:49 to play before the break. That was part of a 13-2 spurt for the Volunteers that put them up 29-17 and with 7:55 left until halftime.

Tennessee hit eight first-half 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer by Josiah-Jordan James, as the Volunteers ended the half on a 13-0 run and went to the locker room up 54-29.

That trend didn’t reverse in the second half, as Tennessee outscored Longwood 13-5 in the first 5:05 after the break to put this one away.