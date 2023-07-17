In March 2017,
Mike Rhoades was named VCU basketball coach. He called the position his "dream job … We've been on a ride for a long time, and this ride stops here," Rhoades said.
Following last season,
Rhoades left VCU for Penn State. Was he deliberately fibbing in 2017? Unlikely.
Ambitions change. Priorities change. Landscapes change (here’s looking at you, NIL). Relationships with coworkers change. Appetites change. Success is measured in different ways by different people as situations evolve.
And this is why coaches typically don’t agree to 10-year contracts, and schools don’t often offer them.
Longwood coach Griff Aldrich celebrated a victory with fans at the 2022 Big South Conference tournament in Charlotte.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
At Longwood, basketball coach
Griff Aldrich agreed to a 10-year contract following last season. The announcement was heavily shaded by March Madness. Aldrich, Lancers coach since 2018, is under contract through the 2033-34 season. He led Longwood to a 46-19 record in the last two seasons.
These 10-year deals don’t often run their course. An exception is University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney. In 2011, after the Spiders won the A-10 championship and reached the Sweet 16, the school announced Mooney agreed to "a 10-year contract." Other schools were interested in Mooney. UR viewed the Princeton graduate as an excellent fit.
There were some wobbly seasons during that 10-year stretch, but Mooney kept guiding Richmond.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney, left, greets VCU coach Mike Rhoades before a basketball game at the University of Richmond in January.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
After the Spiders won the 2022 A-10 title and knocked off Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament, Mooney and UR agreed to a three-year extension that runs through 2026-27. He has coached UR since 2005.
In Virginia, there have been a few other 10-year deals that did not mature, because the coach – or the school - decided it was time to move on.
Pete Gillen, Virginia
On Oct. 26, 2001, Virginia announced that basketball's Pete Gillen signed “a 10-year contract to continue as the head coach of the Cavaliers.”
That contract, worth $1 million per year, replaced his original seven-year deal that had four years remaining on it. At the time, Virginia Athletic Director Craig Littlepage told the Times-Dispatch that the move represented an “institutional commitment.”
There was concern among Cavaliers’ administrators that Gillen, who had been very successful at Providence and Xavier, would be lured to another job after early positive results at Virginia. The Cavaliers went 53-37 during his first three seasons, appearing in the 2000 National Invitation Tournament and the 2001 NCAA tournament.
In March of 2005, Gillen stepped down under pressure, concluding a seven-season tenure with one trip to the NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers went 14-15 in his final year.
According to UVa, Gillen received a buyout of about $2 million. He went on to become a college basketball television analyst.
Mike Houston, JMU
In December of 2017, James Madison announced that the school and football coach Mike Houston agreed to “a 10-year contract extension.” The deal was scheduled to keep Houston in Harrisonburg through the 2027 season.
There was significant interest in Houston from FBS programs as the Dukes played at the FCS level at the time, and won big.
JMU won a national championship at the FCS level and was runner-up for another under Coach Mike Houston.
2018, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
“JMU was proactive in wanting to make a long-term commitment while ensuring that our staff could remain intact. I've turned down opportunities at the FBS level, and I did it because I believe in James Madison University,” Houston said after the 10-year extension was announced.
“I'm committed to staying here because JMU is different."
The Dukes went 28-2 in Houston’s first two seasons, capturing the 2016 FCS championship and losing in the 2017 title game.
After the 10-year deal was announced – at $515,311 per season - Houston stayed at JMU one more season. He moved to East Carolina in 2019, with a reported $750,000 buyout payment due JMU.
Bart Bellairs, VMI
In February of 1998, VMI and basketball coach Bart Bellairs announced a ten-year contract extension that was designed to run through 2011.
VMI coach Bart Bellairs kept his balance at the Robins Center in a 1997 game against the University of Richmond.
1997, BRUCE PARKER/TIMES-DISPATCH
"BartBall" had made the Keydets relevant, if not steady championship contenders, in the Southern Conference. Bellairs was a former assistant for Lefty Driesell at Maryland and JMU, and other schools began noticing what Bellairs was doing at VMI.
Bellairs left his position as Keydets’ coach in 2005 after a gradual decline in VMI’s basketball success rate. The Keydets won 10 or fewer games in each of Bellairs’ final four seasons. Bellairs moved into a role as assistant athletic director for operations and marketing at VMI.
He went on to become the AD at Savannah State and Southeastern Louisiana, and now is the AD at Hancock Day School in Savannah.
S.D. Roberts "Rabbit" Moore, a partner in the Roanoke law firm of Gentry, Locke, Rakes and Moore, was the attorney for former Virginia Tech football coach and athletic director Bill Dooley, who sued the school in 1986 after it moved to replace him as AD with five years remaining on a 10-year contract.
Dooley eventually resigned and settled the lawsuit for a reported $1 million. Dooley went on to coach Wake Forest's program for six years.
The Times-Dispatch quoted Moore as saying that if there was a lesson to be learned from the Dooley lawsuit, it is that "You don't ever give somebody a 10-year contract."
The Associated Press
