Longwood names Dr. Megan Brown softball coach

Brown most recently was an assistant coach at Pac-12 member California. She also worked at ACC member Boston College (2016-19), Akron (2015), Connecticut (2014), UNC Pembroke (2012-13) and Auburn (2010-11). Brown also has experience coaching in international competition.

Brown succeeds Kathy Riley, who retired in June after winning 722 games in 23 years at Longwood. Longwood’s director of athletics is Michelle Meadows, the 1995 All-Metro softball player of the year while at Monacan High and the first softball player to be inducted into Virginia Tech's Hall of Fame.