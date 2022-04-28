Longwood names Florida assistant as its women's basketball coach

Longwood named Florida assistant Erika Lang-Montgomery its women’s basketball coach on Thursday. She fills the vacancy created when William & Mary graduate Rebecca Tillett departed for Saint Louis University after four years in Farmville.

Lang-Montgomery, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and a former Florida player, takes over a Lancers program that shared the 2022 Big South Conference regular-season title and won the league championship.

"At each stage of the search, Erika stood out as a high-character, passionate leader and educator with a depth of experience and a fierce competitiveness that is a perfect fit for our program," Michelle Meadows, Longwood's athletic director, said in a school release. "I am confident she will build on the successful foundation of this program and be an incredible addition to our community."

Before three years on the Florida staff, Lang-Montgomery was the head coach for 10 years (2009-19) at Division II Flagler College, where her teams went 111-158. Lang-Montgomery also worked as an assistant at Wichita State, Wisconsin, the University of Southern California, Florida State and Purdue.