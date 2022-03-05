Longwood rallies to keep dream season going, downs Upstate 79-70

Deshaun Wade has spent the past four years chasing the dream of playing in the NCAA basketball tournament, first at East Carolina for a season and, for the last three years, at Longwood.

Sunday, he and the Lancers are one win away from ending the chase and capturing a spot in March’s main event.

“You always think you’re going to be here,” said Wade, a senior from Virginia Beach, after scoring 18 points in Longwood’s 79-70 win over SC Upstate in the Big South tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C. “But you don’t ever know.”

Top-seeded Longwood (25-6) faces second-seeded Winthrop, last year’s champion, at noon in Sunday’s championship game, with the league’s automatic bid to the NCAAs on the line. The Lancers won the team’s regular-season meeting 92-88 in Farmville on Jan. 29.

Winthrop beat Gardner Webb 76-67 on Saturday.

“They’re a championship level team,” said Upstate assistant coach Stacy Pallmore, a former Virginia Tech assistant, of Longwood. “They’ve personified that all year.”

Longwood, which is seeking its first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, nearly saw its dream season take a nightmarish turn, as Upstate went up by 16 points with 9:07 to play in the first half. But the Lancers, led by Wade, Justin Hill and Virginia Tech and Wake Forest transfer Isaiah Wilkins, turned in their biggest comeback of the year, a season chock full of come-from-behind efforts.

How did they do it? By not changing their approach, said coach Griff Aldrich.

“They didn’t panic and they just kept on playing one possession at a time,” said Aldrich. “Just really proud of the character of the guys. I think it takes toughness, certainly physically, but maybe more important mentally to stay locked in, to stay principled. You see so often teams that get down try to make hero plays. And that’s when it spins really out of control. And our guys didn’t do that.”

Hill scored 18 points and Wilkins had 13 to put the Lancers on the brink of program history.

“To see how they played today, down 16, fight back, fight back,” said Winthrop’s Patrick Good. “So, we know we’re going to get a battle.”

Longwood cut Upstate’s lead to three points at halftime, going to the locker room down 36-33. The Lancers took their first lead on a layup by Wilkins 51 seconds into the second half.

They trailed 59-57, with 7:19 to play but outscored Upstate 22-11 the rest of the way to secure a spot in Sunday’s title game.

“Three years of work, building this, not from the ground up, but coming in here, not really knowing what to expect,” said Wade.

“It’s amazing.”