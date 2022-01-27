Longwood streaks into 'one of the most pivotal' games in its Division I history

Longwood is off to its finest Big South start and recent crowds at 1,900–seat Willett Hall have been “electric,” according to Aldrich, with difference-making student involvement. “That gives us a real shot in the arm,” said the coach. “I think there’s a general excitement about the team right now, and that's a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Against N.C. A&T, the Lancers were led by a career-high 24 points from 6-foot-7 junior Leslie Nkereuwem, a resident of Lawrenceville, Ga. He does not start, which reflects the distinguishing feature of this Lancers team. Longwood’s reserves together average about 32 points, paced by Nkereuwem (11 ppg). Box scores indicate Aldrich feels comfortable going nine deep.

“Leslie is such a high-energy player, and plays with such a high motor, that sometimes we want to bring him in and give us a jolt of energy,” said Aldrich, a 1996 Hampden-Sydney graduate and 1999 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law.

Winthrop’s visit marks the Lancers’ fifth game in a 10-day stretch. In six Big South games, Longwood won in overtime (at Radford), by 6 (Gardner-Webb), by 8 (Campbell), by 1 (at Presbyterian), by 25 (at Hampton), and by 8 (N.C. A&T). In all but the Hampton game, the Lancers trailed by at least 8.