Longwood streaks into 'one of the most pivotal' games in its Division I history

Mechanicsville resident Rohn Brown graduated from Longwood University in 1984, and has supported the school's athletic program in various ways since, including as president of the Lancer Club Advisory Board.
Brown is a season-ticket holder for Longwood men's basketball, and said Thursday he recognizes something "magical" about this team.
"The chemistry, the confidence, the camaraderie," said Brown.
He views Saturday’s Winthrop-Longwood game (3 p.m.) in Farmville as "one of the most pivotal" Division I contests the Lancers have played since elevating from Division II in 2007.
The Lancers (14-5, 6-0 Big South), winners of seven straight, lead the league’s North Division, and Winthrop (13-7, 6-1 Big South) leads the South Division. The Eagles won the last two BSC championships, and have more victories than any Big South school since the 2012-13 season, when Longwood joined the league.
According to the school in 2007, “The decision to move to Division I was part of Longwood's overall strategic plan to raise the visibility and profile of the university.” In his fourth season, coach Griff Aldrich is doing his part along with a mixture of holdovers and transfers who form a balanced crew.
Longwood defeated visiting North Carolina A&T 79-71 Wednesday night, and in a Thursday morning interview, Aldrich said, “It was very clear that we were the hunted. That’s not a position Longwood basketball has been in, in my tenure at least.”
Longwood is off to its finest Big South start and recent crowds at 1,900–seat Willett Hall have been “electric,” according to Aldrich, with difference-making student involvement. “That gives us a real shot in the arm,” said the coach. “I think there’s a general excitement about the team right now, and that's a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Against N.C. A&T, the Lancers were led by a career-high 24 points from 6-foot-7 junior Leslie Nkereuwem, a resident of Lawrenceville, Ga. He does not start, which reflects the distinguishing feature of this Lancers team. Longwood’s reserves together average about 32 points, paced by Nkereuwem (11 ppg). Box scores indicate Aldrich feels comfortable going nine deep.
“Leslie is such a high-energy player, and plays with such a high motor, that sometimes we want to bring him in and give us a jolt of energy,” said Aldrich, a 1996 Hampden-Sydney graduate and 1999 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law.
Winthrop’s visit marks the Lancers’ fifth game in a 10-day stretch. In six Big South games, Longwood won in overtime (at Radford), by 6 (Gardner-Webb), by 8 (Campbell), by 1 (at Presbyterian), by 25 (at Hampton), and by 8 (N.C. A&T). In all but the Hampton game, the Lancers trailed by at least 8.
“I think we’re battling some inconsistency on execution," said Aldrich. "But when we’ve gotten down, I think our focus really intensified and they’ve really been able to come back and focus on execution when their back is up against it.”
Notes: Winthrop is 15-2 vs. Longwood … Of the Lancers’ 14 wins, four came over non-Division I competition (Virginia University of Lynchburg, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Carolina University, Pfeiffer University).
Longwood in the summer of 2023 is scheduled to open the Joan Perry Brock Center, the new home of Lancers basketball. The arena will have a seating capacity of 3,000 and is under construction in the heart of campus.
Winthrop-Longwood is available on ESPN+ ... Winthrop’s first-year coach is Mark Prosser, son of the late Skip Prosser, who led programs at Wake Forest and Xavier.
