Longwood will send Willett Hall out with a bang Saturday.

The Lancers host UNC Asheville at 4:30 p.m. in a meeting of the Big South Conference’s top two teams. Willett Hall, home of Longwood basketball since 1980 and expected to be sold-out (1,900 capacity), will be replaced next season by the Joan Perry Brock Center (cap. 3,000), which is being constructed next door on the campus of the Farmville school.

This is the final regular-season game for the Lancers, and former players will be in attendance to commemorate the last game in Willett Hall, which will remain operational as a home for recreation and classrooms.

The Big South tournament will be held March 3-5 in Charlotte, and Longwood is the No. 2 seed, behind UNC Asheville.

Longwood (20-10, 12-5 Big South) has won 20 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history - Division I, Division II or Division III - and comes off Thursday night’s 75-63 victory at Gardner-Webb.

Willett Hall has been very good to the Lancers as they ascended in Division I and in the Big South. The teams of fifth-year coach Griff Aldrich are 56-19 at Willett Hall, 12-2 this season.

Aldrich, a Hampden-Sydney alum (Class of 1996) who graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, led Longwood to the 2022 Big South championship, the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division I tournament, and a 23-7 record.

Aldrich, from Norfolk and a former H-SC player, became a successful lawyer in Texas while coaching AAU basketball, and then shifted to full-time college basketball coaching.

The Lancers previously advanced to the NCAAs members of Division II and Division III, but before last year, they hadn’t qualified for a national championship tournament, regardless of level, since 2000-01.

UNC Asheville (23-7, 15-2 Big South), which beat Longwood 54-46 on Jan. 12, is coached for the fifth season by Mike Morrell, a VCU assistant 2011-15.

Longwood has been a Big South Conference member since 2012. Prior to that, Longwood competed on the Division I level starting in 2007 as an independent. The school began its transition from Division II to Division I during the 2003-04 school year.

Willett Hall, built at a cost of $4.5 million and originally called Lancer Hall, was renamed in 2004 for Dr. Henry I. Willett Jr., a former school president (1967-81). Willett oversaw the Longwood transformation to a coeducational college.

The plan for the new facility was launched with a $15 million gift - the largest in the school's 180-year history - provided by Joan Brock (Class of 1964).

The facility was designed in Longwood's traditional architectural style and will serve as a venue for speakers, concerts and shows in addition to Lancers basketball.

The name of the Jerome Kersey Court, dedicated in December of 2016 in honor of the late NBA star and Longwood's most accomplished basketball alumnus, will transfer to the Brock Center.