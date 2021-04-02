Looking closely months ago, VMI's history-making football season was visible

Wachenheim was in the fifth year of a five-year deal last season, after which the school and the coach agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.

Reece Udinski. Almost all FCS teams missed the majority of spring football, or its entirety, and may be groping for offensive identities in a strange time. VMI has Udinski, a 6-foot-4, 224-pound three-year starter who passed for 3,276 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Wachenheim calls Udinski, a senior who led the Southern Conference in passing last year, "the best quarterback in all of Division I FCS football, in my opinion." Four of five starters on the offensive line are back.

These Keydets have been together. VMI was one of the relatively few FCS programs involved in some preseason practice. The Keydets held sessions over six days before the SoCon announced it wasn't playing as a league this fall.

"I thought those six days we got in were awesome," Wachenheim said. "We got to learn a lot about our football team. We got to learn a lot about our freshmen. It gives us the ability to go back and evaluate different plays that we put in on offense and defense and special teams."