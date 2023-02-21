CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia has won four straight basketball games, sits alone atop the ACC standings and is up to No. 6 in the national rankings, but excitement over those accomplishments has been muted by a pair of surprisingly uninspired performances in its past two outings.

Still, after back-to-back one-possession wins over the bottom two teams in the ACC standings, UVa’s players said they’re confident this team can still put things together over the final two weeks of the regular season.

“I feel like we’re close,” junior guard Reece Beekman said. “Over time, teams go through stretches where you’re not at your best, but I feel like we got time. With the last [four] games, we can continue to get better and just make a run.”

Virginia (21-4, 13-3 ACC) beat N.C. State by 13 and Duke in overtime, but its past two games have been far less impressive. It escaped Louisville with a 61-58 win on Feb. 15 and survived Notre Dame 57-55 on Saturday at home.

The Cardinals and Irish are a combined 4-29 in league play this season.

Next up for the Cavaliers is a game at Boston College (13-15, 7-10). While not in the top half of the league, the Eagles boast a win over Clemson and a pair of victories against Virginia Tech.

“Boston College is tough minded,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Coach [Earl Grant] is doing a good job with that group. They’re continuing to work. Anyone can beat anyone in our league. Everyone’s capable. And certainly Boston College has shown that.”

UVa handled the Eagles convincingly on Jan. 28 in Charlottesville, winning 76-57 in a game that saw the Cavaliers lead and halftime and pull away after the break.

Boston College shot 40% from the floor and committed 16 turnovers that day as Virginia’s pack line defense flustered the Eagles.

Grant is hoping his team can take the lessons it learned in that loss into this second matchup.

“Just poise. Poise,” Grant said. “Obviously, we were on the road, so it was really loud. Between them really making it hard for us to find easy shots and the crowd getting into it, we took some shots that weren’t in our best interests. They actually got some transition out of it, got some easy baskets out of it.

“We turned it over some, trying to over-penetrate against the pack line. We needed to make quicker decisions.”

Grant said he needs his team to strike a balance between being aggressive early in the shot clock and then showing patience.

“It’s a combination of attacking and being poised,” he said. “If you can get something early, you take it. ... But you also have to have the maturity to understand that if you don’t get it, it’s okay to work for a great shot. If it takes 15 or 18 or 20 seconds, that’s okay.”

Defensively, Grant’s team played well in the first meeting, but got caught over-helping in the second half. That left Virginia’s 3-point shooters open, at times. After going 2 for 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, UVa was 4 for 10 on 3s after the break.

The Cavaliers’ offense has been shaky the past two games, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 29.7% from 3. Exacerbating those issues, Virginia has missed 24 free throws over its past three games, shooting 55.6% during that time. It now ranks next-to-last in the ACC in free throw shooting at 70.4%.

“Didn’t shoot it particularly well in those games,” Bennett said. “The defense has held us in there. There have been some longer stretches of good basketball and that’s going to be really important heading down the stretch. I think we’re moving the right direction but the defense, as we say, can never rest.”

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season