Loose, confident VCU baseball team enters NCAA tournament this year with benefit of last year's experience

What were VCU baseball players doing in the run-up to Saturday afternoon’s Atlantic 10 title game against Richmond at Davidson?

“The pitchers were [playing hacky sack], the position players were playing their games on the bus on the way here,” Rams coach Shawn Stiffler said after Saturday’s game.

In other words, they weren’t stressing too much. Stiffler compared the team’s demeanor heading in to that of a mid-April, regular-season game.

And then VCU went out and racked up double-digit runs for a fourth time in the last seven outings en route to a 15th-straight victory and a second-straight A-10 crown.

The Rams are about as hot as any team could ask heading into the NCAA tournament now. And lefty reliever Jack Masloff said Monday afternoon, after they learned their NCAA destination — the Chapel Hill Regional, with a game against Georgia on Friday at 7 p.m. — that the Rams are as locked as they’ve been all year, too.

The reason?

"I think playing loose, playing together,” Masloff said.

And it’s continuing to play loose — like they have the last third of the season — that Masloff believes will be the biggest factor to success this weekend.

It’s a looseness that’s backed by confidence, as VCU prepares to roll into Chapel Hill to try to win its way to a spot in super regionals.

"It's extremely high,” Stiffler said Monday, of his team’s confidence right now. “And it should be, because they really, really believe in each other. And they're doing a good job of the things that they can control.

“Like we throw strikes, we catch the baseball, we compete with two outs, we compete with two strikes. Those are things that, if you can do those things, you give yourselves opportunities.”

The Rams were rolling heading into the NCAA tournament last year, too — on the back of 21 straight wins at that point, through an A-10 title-game victory over Dayton at The Diamond.

They then beat Campbell 19-4 in the first game of their Starkville Regional at Mississippi State. But they fell to the Bulldogs 16-4 and to Campbell 19-10 in a second matchup, and were eliminated.

What’s different this year, and different even from the 2015 team that Stiffler directed to the program’s first-ever super regional appearance, is that a good portion of this year’s group has experienced an NCAA tournament before.

It’s a new team in a lot of ways this year compared to last — there were 20 newcomers, some filling important spots in VCU’s lineup. But there were also 20 returners, including several who competed in Starkville last year, like Masloff and star slugger Tyler Locklear.

Locklear said he learned from the experience, and the way the games played out, that anything is possible.

“[Don't] take anything for granted, and just keep playing, all 27 outs," he said.

Stiffler is a note taker, something he picked up from former VCU men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart (2009-15). Heading into last year’s NCAA appearance he reviewed notes from the Rams’ 2015 run. And he now has more to look back on, from last year.

Much of them have to do with logistics like travel, practice times and team meals, but one point of emphasis Stiffler highlighted from last year’s Starkville Regional is the importance of fundamentals.

VCU committed nine errors in its three NCAA tournament games last year. Stiffler felt the Rams let the game speed up on them.

“I think, at the end of the day, we had to remember, as offensive as we were last year, to beat good teams in tournament time you have to be able to pitch and defend the baseball,” Stiffler said. “And I feel like we've strengthened that up.”

And so, heading down to Chapel Hill, Stiffler wants his players to stay true to themselves. Their pitching has been consistent this year, the bats have heated up, and they’re doing it all while carrying a desired loose and confident demeanor.

Could those be the ingredients to another run to super regionals? They’ll see this weekend.

"I just think our culture is unmatched personally,” Masloff said. “We all love each other, we all play for each other. And we just have a great time.

“Play loose and have fun."