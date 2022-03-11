Lopsided loss to North Carolina likely ends UVA's chances at an at-large NCAA bid

NEW YORK – As he sat next to Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick after Thursday night’s lopsided ACC tournament quarterfinal loss to North Carolina, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett nodded approvingly as his players talked about the team’s growth during the season.

“We didn't know where we were going to be, but as the season progressed, we definitely got better,” said Gardner, a transfer forward from East Carolina and the team’s leading scorer this year. “I'm proud of the progress that we made over the season.”

With Thursday’s offensively inept 63-43 loss to UNC in the quarterfinals, Virginia (19-13) left Brooklyn without the bounty of victories it likely needed to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. That means the program’s streak of eight straight NCAA appearances figures to come to an end.

The coach who has elevated the program to the point where expectations include deep runs in March agreed with his players assessment of their season – one of growth from a team that dropped its opener to Navy in November to one that upset Duke in Cameron in February.

“These guys, they captured it well,” said Bennett. “I do think we improved. Your goal always is to come as close to maxing out as the season goes on. There certainly were stretches of it. Probably this was one of the newest teams that I've coached. We didn't have as much experience in the program, so to speak, and I think, again, the guys rallied and had some big wins and had some right there. We were always on that fine line.”

Indeed, Virginia had 12 games decided by five points or fewer this season, and it went 7-5 in those contests. Among the losses, though, are the defeats that probably did the most damage to a potential NCAA at-large resume – a missed opportunity for a quality win over Iowa, and bad losses to James Madison and Florida State.

Add in the season-opening 66-58 home loss to Navy and a head-scratching blowout defeat at North Carolina State in January, and Virginia finds itself out of the national picture.

“We certainly had a few of those this year,” said Shedrick. “Sure, we missed opportunities. But our goal after we missed those opportunities was to build on it, and I think we did most of the season. Today was tough. I don't think it's a reflection of the whole season, but yeah, I think we really learned from our mistakes in the past in November and December and grew from there.”

For Bennett, that wasn’t his focus after Thursday’s game. Asked if he thought he was team was deserving of an NCAA bid, Bennett quipped, “I mean, how we looked tonight, no.”

“I don't know. Probably some things would have to happen for us to even be in it,” said Bennett. “I don't know if we're in that conversation or not, but stranger things have happened if teams lose. What was our overall record? I don't know, 19. Didn't get to 20. But finished above .500 in the conference. Certainly would like a chance at it, but probably today was an important one, but who knows.”

Bennett hasn’t said whether the team would accept an invitation to the NIT, which it’s likely to receive.

Virginia won 18 or more games for the 11th consecutive season and won at least 12 ACC games for the fourth straight year.

There were, of course, highlights as well – the win over Providence in Newark, N.J., in November, a sweep of two games from Miami, and the one-point road win over Duke.

And Bennett said this year’s team had a unique chemistry that made coaching it enjoyable despite it’s obvious offensive limitations.

“They really pull for each other, and you can just see it,” Bennett said. “They're so happy when guys are doing well, and I like that. There's certain things that will last beyond the record and the championships or the not championships, and some of those bonds will.”