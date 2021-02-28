Lopsided second half dooms UVA men's lacrosse team against Syracuse

Going into Saturday night’s Top 10 lacrosse showdown between No. 3 Virginia and No. 10 Syracuse, a graphic circulated on social media touting just how incredibly close the rivalry has been since the first meeting in 1938.

The two teams had split their games 18-18, and even the goals scored were dead even – 466-466.

It wasn’t nearly that close Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange outscored Virginia 11-3 in the second half and won 20-10, its most lopsided victory in the all-time series. It’s also the largest margin of defeat in the regular season for UVA coach Lars Tiffany in his five year tenure in Charlottesville.

“There were a lot of things that didn’t go well today,” said Tiffany. “There’s a lot of face-offs they won. There’s a lot of extra loose balls they picked up. And we weren’t comfortable in our clear. It just felt like Syracuse was a step ahead of us all game.”

Junior midfielder Brendan Curry, sophomore midfielder Tucker Dordovic, freshman attack Owen Hiltz and senior attack Stephen Rehfuss all scored three goals for Syracuse (1-1, 1-0 ACC), which bounced back from its season-opening 18-11 home loss to Army.