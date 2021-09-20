'Lots exposed, lots to work on': UVA tasked with bouncing back quickly for Friday night game after UNC loss

With a pair of explosive wide receivers in Jaqaurii Roberson and A.T. Perry and the effective running of Christian Beal-Smith, Wake (3-0, 1-0) presents another round of challenge for the UVA defense.

“There's a player in conflict most all the time if you choose to play zone,” said Mendenhall. “And if you choose to play man, they like the personnel they have at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, so they like their match-ups. That's led to that kind of point production.”

He speaks from experience. Last season, Wake beat UVA 40-23 in Winston Salem, N.C., with Hartman throwing for 309 yards and a score and the Deacons running for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 under Mendenhall when having less than a full week to prepare for an opponent, but Mendenhall hopes Saturday’s loss moves quickly from being painful to pedagogic.

“Lots exposed, lots to work on,” he said. “But wow, what a huge opportunity for us to see it, have it right out there in the open and get to work on it.”

NOTES: Mendenhall said running back Wayne Taulapapa remains in concussion protocol after being injured during the UNC loss. His status for Friday night has yet to be determined. ... Safety Joey Blount, who was also hurt against the Tar Heels, and safety Nick Grant, who missed the game with an undisclosed medical issue, are both expected to play against Wake Forest.