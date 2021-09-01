Louisville transfer Anthony Johnson brings humor, physicality to UVA's secondary

But humor and energy aren’t the only things Johnson brings to the Cavaliers’ secondary, a unit that struggled in 2020. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Coconut Creek, Fla., native played in 32 games at Louisville, mostly at cornerback, making 43 tackles, intercepting two passes and forcing three fumbles.

This spring, he demonstrated his physical side in the UVA spring game, coming up and making tackles against running plays in addition to his pass coverage. Virginia can envision playing him at corner or safety, but he’s listed as a backup cornerback behind Nick Grant and Darrius Bratton on the team’s initial depth chart going into Saturday’s opener against William & Mary.

“He’s big, physical, he tackles well,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “He has great mindset. He is an absolute joy to be around. He’s good for our team. He is selfless. But he just keeps making plays and he works really, really hard and he embraced our culture from the beginning.”

This offseason, Virginia added Johnson and fellow transfer cornerback Josh Hayes (North Dakota State) in hopes of improving a defensive backfield that struggled giving up big plays last season. Bratton missed the year and Cross played out of position at corner. Safety Joey Blount missed five of the team’s 10 games.