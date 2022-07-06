Loveday League is spreading love through basketball

C.J. Wiggins had had enough.

So he did something about it.

When Wiggins and his two best friends, Curtis Jones Jr. and Mike’L Simms, would come home from college in the summer eyeing spots for open gym runs and to workout at, they struggled to find them.

Wiggins played at North Carolina Central (2015-18) and Virginia State (2018-19); Jones played at Indiana (2016-18), Oklahoma State (2018-19) and Penn State (2019-20); and Simms played at Cowley Community College (2016-17) and VCU (2017-20).

When the three, who grew up in Richmond, convened back in town, they wanted spots with worthwhile competition.

“We had to ask around,” said Wiggins, who has known Jones since elementary school and Simms since middle school. “And it was really a hassle just to get in the gym and work on our game. And then it would just end up being us three just going to the gym by ourselves.

“So we never really got to play against other local talent, to get ourselves better.”

Finally, Wiggins decided to try to organize something himself. He was out of college by this time, but is well connected in the local hoops community. He tapped into his contacts and put together a string of high-level open gym sessions, that drew about two dozen players each time — players from Richmond, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Washington, D.C., and each outing better than the previous one.

The runs were so popular that Wiggins decided to take it further. He pitched his idea to Jones.

“'What if I just made it into like a pro-am league?'” Wiggins asked. “And [Jones] was like, 'Man, that would be sweet.'”

Wiggins, with the help of others around the city, made it happen. He launched a new pro-am circuit, dubbed the Loveday League — a haven for current and former collegiate- and pro-level players.

The Loveday League is early in its second season now, and among the players it drew in opening games last week were former VCU star and current Denver Nugget Bones Hyland, and former Radford star and current Chicago Bull Javonte Green — packing gyms at Henrico High and Highland Springs High.

“It’s always good to just see people in a place, having a good time,” said Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who has helped the league secure gyms to play in. “If you love basketball, this is a place to be during the summertime.”

Wiggins has fond memories of pro-am basketball in Richmond. Former University of Richmond star Johnny Newman (1982-86) is a close family friend. And Newman, who had a 16-year NBA career after Richmond, had a league in town in the past, called the Greater Richmond Pro-Am.

When Wiggins was a kid, he was one of the towel boys for the league. From that experience, he knew what a pro-am league in Richmond should look like and how it should be run.

The inaugural season of his league, last year, came together in about two weeks, as it blossomed from the open gym pickup games. He made some calls, including to Nelson and to another family friend in Ben Wallace, the former Virginia Union and NBA star.

He secured Fairfield Middle School and Wallace’s facility, Big Ben’s Home Court, as host gyms.

Six teams were formed to start, with big-time competition right out of the game. The very first game, in late June, featured a matchup that pitted former Cosby and Cincinnati star, and current pro, Troy Caupain against former Henrico High and Virginia State standout Walter Williams, another pro.

The game that followed matched players like Jones, Simms, and brothers Malik Johnson (Canisius, pro) and Robert Johnson (Indiana, pro) versus Brandon Rozzell (Highland Springs, VCU, pro), Corey Douglas (VCU), Jamar Abrams (Highland Springs, ECU, pro) and C.J. Williams (Millwood, Howard, pro).

"It was very star studded, from the first day on ... And then it just got crazier every week after that,” Wiggins said.

The name Loveday stems from Wiggins’ favorite movie, “Paid in Full.” Wiggins considers the character Ace like an alter ego — he’s known for wearing a bucket hat similar to the one Ace wears in the movie. The bucket hat is even incorporated into the Loveday League’s logo.

There’s a scene in the movie when Ace tries to get the character Mitch to come and play basketball — “It’s love day, I’m showing people love out here on the court,” he says.

"It was like a perfect fit,” Wiggins said, of the league name.

Games last year were on Wednesdays and Fridays, through early August, and the response was such that Wiggins had no doubt in his mind he would bring the league back this year.

Nelson assisted with getting new venues locked in — games this year are at Henrico on Tuesdays and Highland Springs on Thursdays. Admission, like last year, is free for all games. There are six teams, with three games on each night of play.

Hyland played on the first game night, last Tuesday, and from that game emerged a clip that went viral on social media — a smooth alley-oop finished by Abrams.

This Is My Pro Am League In Richmond, Virginia ! COME CHECK US OUT AT THE LOVEDAY LEAGUE ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/swPMMfFWxU — CJ Wiggins (@CRZYPhenom4) June 29, 2022

Green came out to play again, too, on Thursday.

The Loveday League packed the stands once again on Tuesday night, back at Henrico. Former Hermitage and current Virginia Union standout Robbie Osborne was the standout of the evening, dropping a league single-game record 46 points to beat a team that featured former VCU standouts KeShawn Curry, JeQuan Lewis, Jamal Shuler and Jonathan Williams.

Earlier in the night, Wiggins’ LoveSquad got a standout performance from Jones, against a team that got a big night from former VCU star Marcus Evans.

"You get better by playing pick-up, and just playing basketball. That's how you get better,” said Simms on Tuesday, who played professionally in Brazil for Uniao Corinthians this past season. “And everybody knows that. So, that's what we're doing out here. Just getting better.”

All the while Mack Anderson, a longtime athletics emcee and coach in Richmond — most recently the football coach at Armstrong high in 2015 — was the voice of the night, commentating throughout. Anderson used to emcee the Greater Richmond Pro-Am, and Wiggins told Anderson that he wouldn’t have his league without him.

“Hold up, what you thought? You thought I couldn’t shoot it?” Anderson said after an Evans jumper, drawing a smile from him.

“The rim, is that him?” Anderson joked later, after a player’s missed shot.

This year’s league will run for almost another month, with the championship game set for Aug. 2 at Henrico High.

For Wiggins, the most rewarding part of running the league has been providing the chance for kids to see pros up close, that they might otherwise not have gotten. A mother came up to Wiggins one day and told him how much her three sons love basketball, and that the Bulls are one of their favorite teams.

So getting to see Green play, and take pictures with him, was special.

“So stuff like that, making … dreams reality,” said Wiggins, who is now an assistant basketball coach at Fayetteville State. “And seeing the kids interact with those pro guys like I used to, which made me want to pick up a basketball.”

Jones, who played professionally in North Macedonia last season for KK Feniks 2010 Skopje, said there’s no telling what the Loveday League could become in the future — “I think all different opportunities will come up for him,” he said. Wiggins wants to keep the league going for as long as he can.

In the beginning, Wiggins had no idea his open gym games would morph into that they have with the Loveday League.

But now it’s full speed ahead, with no brakes.

“If anybody asks you why we did it,” Anderson said to the crowd on Tuesday night, “we did it for love.”