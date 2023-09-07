CHARLOTTESVILLE – Malcolm Greene’s skateboard rests in the trunk of his car. His younger brother, Miles, however, still uses his own set of wheels as a primary mode of transportation around Virginia’s grounds.

“Doing that, I meet a lot of people, and I get to experience a lot of things,” Miles said. “Explore campus myself and really become my own student and my own player by myself.”

Miles is a freshman defensive lineman for UVa’s football team this season. Malcolm is a graduate transfer cornerback from Clemson. They both followed their oldest brother, Mike, into skateboarding.

But then, Malcolm and Miles – and their younger sibling, Madison – have followed Mike into just about everything, from skating to football to an array of extreme sports.

“My brothers were right behind me with everything we did,” said Mike, a former James Madison star and now a second-year defensive end with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

It was Mike who first became a huge fan of the skateboarding star Tony Hawk. Before long, all three boys were shredding at Richmond-area skate parks from Laurel Park in Glen Allen to Pole Green Skate Park in Mechanicsville to Ashland Skate Park in Ashland.

And it wasn’t just skating. The Greenes played mainstream sports including basketball, football and soccer. They tried their hand at other, more extreme sports, including biking, in-line skating and snowboarding.

“We always aimed to do more than our older brother,” Malcolm said. “Miles aims to be better than me and I aim to be better than my big brother. Since we were young. Everything he did, I did. If he was skateboarding, I was trying to become the best skater I can. I keep a skateboard in my trunk to this day. He was playing soccer, I was trying to become better than him at soccer. He was playing football. Oh, I’m playing football. We just always aimed to be better than each other.”

The 6-foot-3, 293-pound Mike set a high bar, first at Highland Springs High School, then at JMU. He played for the Dukes – who visit Scott Stadium on Saturday – from 2017-2021, racking up 177 tackles and 18 sacks in his 58 career games, ending his time there as an FCS All-American.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Malcolm went to Clemson after high school, and spent three seasons with the Tigers. He made 40 tackles and had two interceptions over 29 games there, making five starts. But a combination of injuries and the talent ahead of him on the depth chart kept Greene from ever truly emerging as a star.

“At UVa, there’s the opportunity for me to come in, fresh start, and develop into the man and the player I’ve always dreamed to be,” said Malcolm, who is currently listed as a backup corner behind SMU transfer Sam Westfall and played mostly on special teams in the season-opening loss to Tennessee. “And do it alongside my little brother and give him the leadership that I feel he’ll need throughout his freshman year. … I came to ball and become the best version of myself. For the past three years, I feel that I’ve been making plays every time I’ve been out there. But I haven’t had the healthy opportunities that I feel like I deserve.”

For Miles, he’d love to get the chance to be on the field with Malcolm at some point this season. Virginia is deep on the defensive line and established players including Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, Paul Akere, Ben Smiley and Bryce Carter are all ahead of Miles on the Cavaliers’ depth chart.

But seeing his older brothers succeed in the sport gives him plenty of motivation.

“It’s definitely always been like that,” the 6-2, 240-pound Miles said. “After my older brother did something, Malcolm would always want to do it. And after Malcolm would do something, I’d always want to do it. And now, after I do something, my younger sister wants to do it. It’s always trying to out-do the other one.

“What’s better than having your siblings push you and every single day, you know you’re competing with your siblings to be the best with this last name.”

This week, Mike will be watching Malcolm and Miles team take on his alma mater. And while the Greenes may be a tightly bonded group of brothers, Mike said he’ll be pulling for the team in purple Saturday.

“I’ll be rooting for JMU, of course. I have to go with my Dukes,” Mike said. “But I’m of course rooting for Malcolm and Miles. I want them to have good games.”

Last week, Mike earned himself a spot on Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster for the upcoming season. Their oldest brother is in the NFL. So, there’s no question what the younger Greene’s next goals are – if Mike reached the NFL, they want to, too.

And then, there’s Madison, a senior at Highland Springs. A gymnast in her youth, she’s now a track star, even qualifying for the Nike Indoor National meet this past March.

“She’s a beast,” Mike said. “She’s probably the most athletic out of all of us.”

From the Archives: Photos of the State Fair of Virginia