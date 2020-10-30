Manchester's Kei'Trel Clark excelling after transfer to Louisville from Liberty

A Liberty spokesperson said the school declined to comment for this story.

Hall praised Clark’s handling of the situation and Liberty’s coaches, who he said supported Clark through the process.

“This was not something that was done in the rush of a moment,” Hall said. “He completely thought about it, prayed about it, sought other people’s advice. I was very proud of how he handled the situation. He did it in a way that did not burn bridges.”

Clark doesn’t dwell on what turned him off at Liberty — “I’m ready to put that behind me” — but he has plenty to say about his new school. And it starts with his defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown. Brown is one of just six Black defensive coordinators working for the ACC’s 15 teams. Two of the six are co-coordinators and two more, Virginia Tech’s Justin Hamilton and Boston College’s Tem Lukabu, are in their first seasons on the job.

(Syracuse’s Dino Babers is the only Black head coach in the ACC, and Clemson’s Tony Elliott is the conference’s lone Black offensive coordinator.)