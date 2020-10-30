Manchester's Kei'Trel Clark excelling after transfer to Louisville from Liberty

Sitting in a Denny’s restaurant across from Louisville’s campus, Kei’Trel Clark knew he had made the right choice to transfer to the Cardinals. From the friendly waitress to the big city around him, Clark felt comfortable in his new home immediately.
“I just felt like it was a great fit,” Clark said this week as Louisville prepared to host Virginia Tech. “I grew up in Richmond, that’s a big city, too. Being at Louisville, that relates. It makes me feel very comfortable being here. The big city is something that I love.”
Clark prefers not to speak much about what he was putting in his rearview mirror, a culture at Liberty he described as “cultural (incompetence),” when he announced he was transferring from the Flames’ program. His decision became part of a national story, as teammate Tayvion Land and women’s basketball player Asia Todd also left the conservative school in Lynchburg founded by the late Jerry Falwell, citing similar concerns.
His high school coach at Manchester, Tom Hall, said they talked often as Clark pondered changing schools, and Hall was impressed with the thorough and mature approach Clark took in making his decision.
“It was never a football thing. It was the leadership of the school,” said Hall. “It did not support his views and what he felt a passion for. He felt like he was being hypocritical if he was going to stay there.”
A Liberty spokesperson said the school declined to comment for this story.
Hall praised Clark’s handling of the situation and Liberty’s coaches, who he said supported Clark through the process.
“This was not something that was done in the rush of a moment,” Hall said. “He completely thought about it, prayed about it, sought other people’s advice. I was very proud of how he handled the situation. He did it in a way that did not burn bridges.”
Clark doesn’t dwell on what turned him off at Liberty — “I’m ready to put that behind me” — but he has plenty to say about his new school. And it starts with his defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown. Brown is one of just six Black defensive coordinators working for the ACC’s 15 teams. Two of the six are co-coordinators and two more, Virginia Tech’s Justin Hamilton and Boston College’s Tem Lukabu, are in their first seasons on the job.
(Syracuse’s Dino Babers is the only Black head coach in the ACC, and Clemson’s Tony Elliott is the conference’s lone Black offensive coordinator.)
“History shows that we’re coming up in a better time,” said Clark. “To have an African American defensive coordinator at a Power Five school, it’s great. And it doesn’t happen as much. There’s only a select few colleges that have an African American defensive coordinator or head coach. When you see that, it breeds some confidence to attend schools like this.”
Making the jump from independent Liberty to an ACC program like Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC, Clark was eager to see how he would stack up athletically with his new teammates. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder helped lead Manchester to a state championship in 2018, then started seven games as a true freshman at Liberty last season.
He finished with 38 tackles and six pass breakups in a year the Flames played two ACC opponents, Virginia and Syracuse.
When did he know he fit at the Power Five level?
“After the first week of practice,” Clark said. “I was actually competing with these guys. We have some great athletes here and I could play with them. So once that happened, I felt really confident in being able to play.”
This season, he’s made 17 tackles and has seven pass breakups for the Cardinals through five games, emerging lately as a lockdown corner for Louisville.
“He’s a great player with great ball skills, but he’s a great kid as well,” said Louisville safeties coach Shadon Brown. “He’s fit into the (defensive back) room and our locker room as well.”
His seven pass breakups are tied for the most in the ACC this season, but Clark isn’t as proud of that statistic as one might think. He said at least three of them should have been interceptions, including one he said he outright dropped last weekend in the win over Florida State.
“They just hit my hands and fell straight to the ground, like I didn’t want to catch it or something,” said Clark.
The one in the FSU game left a befuddled Bryan Brown chatting about the play with an official.
“‘What do you say to a kid that drops something like that. What do you do?’” Brown said he asked the official. “He’s like, ‘Coach, I think you just got to get him on the JUGGs machine more.”
This week, as he prepared for the Tech game, Clark has been staying after practices, catching extra balls from the machine, putting in extra work for a program and a school he’s proud to be a part of.
